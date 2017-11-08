On Friday 3rd November a small flotilla of 4 fishing boats arrived in Dominica from Martinique with relief supplies for the residents of Pointe Michel and Bense.

The operation dubbed, An Pal Po Domimk, was organized by the Association “Soulaje difficulte Frew,” assisted by the fishermen of the municipality of Precheur who transported the supplies which included a small quantity of fresh fish.

The president of the Association Jean-Yves MOLIDOR indicated that they would be making weekly trips to Dominica as longs a need existed for relief supplies in the island. They expect to make Grand Bay the major recipient of their next shipment.

Transportation of the supplies was provided gratis by popular taxi driver Willie Jno Lewis better known as KOJAK.