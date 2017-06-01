The government of Dominica is planning to stage a Reunion Year in 2018 to commemorate Dominica’s 40th anniversary of Independence. It is proposed that the Reunion Year of activities will run from January to December 2018.

In this connection a special Reunion Committee has been appointed by Cabinet to oversee and assist with preparations and planning for the staging of Reunion Year 2018. The Chairman of the Reunion Committee is Mr. Hubert Charles, former Ambassador to the OAS in Washington.

Reunion Year is primarily aimed at inviting overseas-based Dominicans to return home sometime during Reunion Year. The Year is also meant to build unity among the population, encourage tourism, promote cultural, economic and educational activities and help strengthen national identity and pride.

The Committee held its first meeting last week and one of its first tasks is to try to find a suitable theme for Reunion 2018. Towards this end a special simulcast to be aired on three radio stations has been organized for Tuesday June 6th 2017 from 9 am to 10.30 am.

The three radio stations carrying this special broadcast will be DBS Radio, Kairi FM and Voice of Life Radio. Members of the public are being invited to call in during the proposed time to submit their ideas for an appropriate Reunion theme. Members of the public can also submit their theme ideas to the Ministry of Social Services at Government Headquarters no later than Friday June 9th 2017.

The Reunion Committee is also working on a schedule of activities which will be launched soon.