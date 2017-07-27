The Reunion Year Committee is pleased to announce that the theme for Reunion Year 2018 is “My Love, My Home, My Dominica.”

Earlier this year, the Government of Dominica took the decision that the year 2018 shall be observed as a Reunion Year to mark the 40TH Anniversary of Independence of the Commonwealth of Dominica. A Reunion Year Committee under the chairmanship of His Excellency Hubert Charles, Ambassador and Advisor to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs was established to develop and coordinate the programme of activities for the Reunion Year.

One of the first actions of the Committee was to engage the population in making suggestions for a Reunion theme. This was done mainly via radio call-in programmes. The Committee reviewed the over 300 submissions from which a selection was made.

The theme ‘My Love, My Home, My Dominica” was chosen as it is inclusive and captures the essence of the Dominican patriotic spirit and attitude. It expresses sentiments of fondness, of love and of emotional attachment to Dominica among Dominicans at home and in the diaspora, and among those from other lands who have made Dominica their home.

The theme represents that common emotional thread which unites Dominicans across political, religious and spatial lines, evoking feelings of duty and commitment to defend Dominica and to protect her in the face of various challenges. It embodies the attitude that Dominicans must have and must embrace in order to unify efforts, forge ahead as a nation and build a more prosperous Dominica.

The Committee expresses its thanks to the many contributors to the theme selection exercise as well as to the Media Houses, which allocated time to the call-in programmes.

The Committee is now inviting interested persons and graphic art enterprises to submit logo designs for Reunion Year 2018.

All submissions should:

• correspond to the underlying idea of the theme “My Love, My Home, My Dominica” .

• be modern, simple, smart, recognizable and memorable.

• NOT use elements of any existing logo.

• be able to combine with text as well as without text.

• be functional both in colour and black and white

• be adaptable to different scales and different uses. E.g. webpages, e-mails, hard copy, posters.

REQUIREMENTS

Submit files according to the following specifications. Entries not meeting these criteria will not be accepted. Only one submission will be accepted per individual or company.

SPECIFICATIONS

A single image file including both black & white and colour versions of the logo on a white background (no transparency), in either .gif or .png format, placed in a 800×800 pixel format with a resolution of 600 dpi.

A single multi-page pdf, set for high resolution, containing the following:

• Page 1: logo in colour

• Page 2: logo in black and white

• Page 3: logo shown in use e.g. poster, letterhead

• Page 4: short biographic information of designer or company

COPYRIGHT AND PATENTS

By entering this competition, the designer assigns the rights to the Government of Dominica to use each submission for promotion of the 2018 Dominica Reunion. Unless a submission is selected as the winner, each designer or company retains all intellectual property considerations associated with its submission.

Entries should not violate any intellectual property, including, but not limited to patents, trademarks, and copyrights. By submitting an entry, the designer certifies that the entry is original, created solely by him or her, and no other person or entity holds rights to the entry and its components.

In consideration for the prize, the winner agrees to transfer all applicable intellectual property considerations to the Government of Dominica for the sole promotion of the 2018 Dominica Reunion.

The entrant must have the rights for all the texts and images used in the submitted work.

PRIZES

The designer of the winning entry will receive a cash award of EC$2,000.

SUBMISSION

Logos should be addressed and submitted to the Chairman, Reunion Year Committee, Ministry of Social Services, Government Headquarters, Roseau, via electronic or hard copy no later than Friday August 11, 2017.

Electronic copies should be emailed to: ((pssecsocialservices@dominica.gov.dm) and (culturaldivision@dominica.gov.dm.