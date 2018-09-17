River dredging program successful says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Monday, September 17th, 2018 at 10:32 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said a river dredging program started after Hurricane Maria has proven to be successful.
He said the programme has managed the flow of water during the passage of Tropical Storm Isaac last week and stated it will continue until the end of the year.
“We got some rains but those rains were contained and luckily for us too, we had done a lot of dredging of the rivers after the hurricane,” he stated after Isaac had passed. “We continue to do so and will continue to do until December of this year throughout the hurricane season.”
He said because of the programme, flooding was contained in many parts of the island during the passage of Isaac.
“We recognize that with the dredging program we have instituted that has helped in managing the flow of water,” the Prime Minister stated. “We saw the flow of water in Checkhall, in Massacre, in the Roseau River and if the dredging wasn’t done, certainly we would have seen some flooding take place in those parts.”
He stated that the government recognizes “the importance of continuing to eradicating hazards in our communities and in our society.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Hello and good afternoon my people. We should give thanks that the Rivers didn’t spill over and cause property damage or lost of life. Now an coming home for the WCMF and Independence and hoping everything will be safe. Am hoping to hike the path my grandfather took from our East coast village to Roseau.
Thanks pm but a little more can be done in checkhall valley with the river but I appreciate the little thanks
Talk about singing for you supper… Please! So much baseless talk from jj.
i totally agree with % -providentially we were not impacted in any serious way by the rainfall from isaac (thankfully) so therefore the dredging program while it is helpful cannot be fully viewed as a success at this stage. Case in point is at the geneva grandbay bridge where inspite of the dredging works, and relatively little rainfall from isaac the bridge structure was still significantly compromised…
We need a lot less talk & ‘hot air’ in dominica and more action & competence!
*let us really pray that we are not seriously tested in the near future…
We really need better leadership & vision in dominica!
Great job Skerrit. Safety and protection of the people form a great part of your party’s priority policies. When one reflects on the ravagies of Erica and Maria , the situation in Puerto Rico after a whole year. Then see the water damage in Carolina with Florence . If it was not for the work done on the rivers, Isaac would have swept a lot of people into the sea.
There is still a lot of work to be done in Dominica’s reconstruction effort, but we are on the right tract and we will get there inspite of the many challenges.
When you see the problem that still exist in Rockport and Houston Tx after Harvey ( a little more than a year ago) We have to say good job Dominica and HATS OFF TO SKERITT. We need to shake both of his hands. Our HERO in the crowd, our true leader.
Skerrit, the river dredging programme has not been tested,since the tropical storm did not hit us in any serious way. Stop fooling the people,with you cheap unfounded hot air …
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
I will encourage you % and Francisco to keep your shirts on! You both oppose everything he says for opposing sake, with weak substance, lacking alternatives and suggestions. We need to further encourage the gov’t to continue the dredging program, and annually. It is a good thing. I see much of it on-going, and the man is right it was tested.
If you want the man out more badly dan de rest of us, change strategy to beat him at the polls otherwise he en going no where, and not soon.
It looks like someone really needs some tissue.
Stop playing politics and behave yourself and learn to appreciate.