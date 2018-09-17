Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said a river dredging program started after Hurricane Maria has proven to be successful.

He said the programme has managed the flow of water during the passage of Tropical Storm Isaac last week and stated it will continue until the end of the year.

“We got some rains but those rains were contained and luckily for us too, we had done a lot of dredging of the rivers after the hurricane,” he stated after Isaac had passed. “We continue to do so and will continue to do until December of this year throughout the hurricane season.”

He said because of the programme, flooding was contained in many parts of the island during the passage of Isaac.

“We recognize that with the dredging program we have instituted that has helped in managing the flow of water,” the Prime Minister stated. “We saw the flow of water in Checkhall, in Massacre, in the Roseau River and if the dredging wasn’t done, certainly we would have seen some flooding take place in those parts.”

He stated that the government recognizes “the importance of continuing to eradicating hazards in our communities and in our society.”