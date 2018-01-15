A river in Martinique, Prêcheur River, is now calm after mudflow from the active volcano Mt. Pelee raised concerns among residents.

The mudflow took place when a section of Mt. Pelee collapsed due to heavy rains causing the level of the river to rise suddenly.

Media reports indicate that although calm has returned residents in the area are still amazed by the strength of the phenomenon.

“When the river came down, I heard the noise, oh yes! it scared everyone, and we went out of our houses to see what was happening,” one resident was quoted as saying.

According to media reports, such phenomenon is not uncommon as it takes place once every ten years and is not a sign of an eruption by the volcano.

“Since the beginning of last week there are landslides that occur upstream of the commune of Prêcheur and they accumulate in the slope and when there are violent rains, these landslides are dragged into the river; we know that there are always deposits at the foot of the cliff and if we have abundant rains again, we risk having the same phenomenon again,” V. Clouard, Director of the Volcano Observatory said.

He said for several years an alert system has been installed in the river but it must be reinforced.