Deputy Fire Chief, Farley Riviere, has appealed for the protection of fire fighters when they are sent into a hostile environment.

Speaking on Q95 FM’s Matt in the Morning, on Friday, Riviere revealed that several firefighters were assaulted while they attempted to extinguish the massive blaze which occurred in Silver Lake, on Boxing Day.

He pointed out that one fire officer was shocked by live electrical lines multiple times, after having his hose taken from him and being attacked by members of the community.

“The guy came in, punched him, pulled the hose from him… He fell on the very same house that wasn’t on fire again, and got shocked by live electrical lines. In fact, that very same fire officer got shocked twice through live electrical lines. And when his hose is pulled out from him, and he cannot get it back, and he hasn’t got anybody to protect him, there is nothing that he can do…” he divulged. “There is nothing the fire officers could have done… Firefighters need protection when they go into a hostile environment.”

Riviere stated that fire officers also faced violence while attempting to augment the water supply to extinguish the fire.

He commented that persons in the surrounding area made the situation worse through their rash actions.

“…pulled the hoses from the fire truck…and go with it, run it in a different direction, twist the hose all over the place,” Riviere lamented.

The fire, which was found to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, left about sixty people homeless.