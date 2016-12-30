Riviere says firefighters assaulted in Silver Lake; calls for protectionDominica News Online - Friday, December 30th, 2016 at 12:20 PM
Deputy Fire Chief, Farley Riviere, has appealed for the protection of fire fighters when they are sent into a hostile environment.
Speaking on Q95 FM’s Matt in the Morning, on Friday, Riviere revealed that several firefighters were assaulted while they attempted to extinguish the massive blaze which occurred in Silver Lake, on Boxing Day.
He pointed out that one fire officer was shocked by live electrical lines multiple times, after having his hose taken from him and being attacked by members of the community.
“The guy came in, punched him, pulled the hose from him… He fell on the very same house that wasn’t on fire again, and got shocked by live electrical lines. In fact, that very same fire officer got shocked twice through live electrical lines. And when his hose is pulled out from him, and he cannot get it back, and he hasn’t got anybody to protect him, there is nothing that he can do…” he divulged. “There is nothing the fire officers could have done… Firefighters need protection when they go into a hostile environment.”
Riviere stated that fire officers also faced violence while attempting to augment the water supply to extinguish the fire.
He commented that persons in the surrounding area made the situation worse through their rash actions.
“…pulled the hoses from the fire truck…and go with it, run it in a different direction, twist the hose all over the place,” Riviere lamented.
The fire, which was found to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, left about sixty people homeless.
8 Comments
If that is how these people behave I think the government should just let them live in their squalor. With that mentality, it is no wonder they are as destitute as they are.
It had to take Q95 days after the fire, for the Deputy Fire Chief to tell Dominicans, the Prime Minister and Tony Astaphan that his officers were assaulted at Silver Lake during the fire. Remember, Tony was on Kairi and DBS with a story of what happened at Silver Lake. I have a very serious problem with that statement by the Deputy Fire Chief. The Prime Minister spoke to the press, not one statement was made concerning the hostility towards the fire officers. I cannot understand how an important piece of information like that could have missed the Prime Minister during his press conference. To date , I have not heard of no one being arrested. This my opinion, the Prime Minister wanted to gather as many political points as possible on that day and leave nothing for the parliamentary representative, and in his exuberance, blundered badly. What we are witnessing presently are gallons of damage control being poured on the situation.
I will like the Fire chief to report the people who prevented the Fire officers from putting out the fire. Dominica is not a big country so I know the fire officers know each and every person who were there at the time.
To much magic in Dominica.
I don’t no da look like it have a lot of educated fools
Mr Riviere,on what basis are you saying that it was a hostile environment?Come on these people were traumatized and anxious and may some nave been over excited.Realizing that you and your crew were less than competent during the height of a massive blaze could have given some reason to want to take matters in their own hands.I’m not saying that this was justified but the question arises where were the policemen at that time and why wasn’t there better cooperation and coordination between your department and the police.I understand that you and your men came with less than required equipment to deal with the scale of the fire.Who then do you blame for this.Can’t you see why the residents who stood to lose everything would be annimated.You failed Riviere to do the job required efficiently and now you seek to blame the residents as hostile.Go back to sleep Riviere and continue dreaming man
Dominicans taking everything for a damn joke. They can have little to no respect sometimes, that’s troubling.
What a sorry state Dominica is in. No respect for anybody or their property and that is a BIG problem. Solve that govt.
And he still alive after shocked twice he should be hospital papa met only in Dominica