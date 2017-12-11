UPDATE: Antrim Road reopensDominica News Online - Monday, December 11th, 2017 at 9:05 AM
The Ministry of Public Works and Ports is advising motorists that the Antrim Road has reopened.
Earlier on Monday, the Ministry warned those traveling in the area that the road was closed for repairs.
On Monday afternoon, the Ministry said the road has reopened.
8 Comments
HYDE thank you for the geo, info you provide, I am Dominican but left home a very long time ,over 50 yrs so thanks again.
Where is Atrim located geographically ?.
Antrim is a few miles from Canefield along the Imperial Road heading towards Sylvania and Pond Casse.
I hope the Ministry of Public Works and Ports fixed the Warner to Sultan Public Road in the area where the road is broken above the last house in Warner since there is now going to be an increase in traffic.
The Antrim scenario nonsense on stilts.
I understand from the men doing the job that the road is not closed. Mind you, for the state it has been in since spoil was dumped there from Red Gully years ago, you could be forgiven for wondering if it is a road at all.
There is not quick fix solution. But what would help is taking weight off rather than,week by week, putting weight on.
When a ship is sinking you don’t pile on more ballast.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH. But Dominicans dotish heh. The government placing all you lives at risk all the time but all you still love all you PM. Where are they sending you all to pass now, through a Warner road that have been neglected and that is in an even more deplorable condition, and all you saying nothing.
They still love their Prime Minister, it’s like someone or something cast a spell on them.
Please Minister and Ministry of Communication and Works>……….you should have addressed this Warner road a long time ago….Antrim gave you enough time. The Warner road is not at all user friendly. Pot holes deeper than ever. after all the destruction to our vehicles during Maria, we cannot afford to hurt the suspension like this….get the fix for Antrim, repair Warner-Layou Valley junction to Pond Case. This is keeping back the country, and then the word is “rebuild rebuild resilient” . How can we when you don’t put the right measures in place. Start working madame minister. If you need help ask our PM and I want my Antrim road back soon