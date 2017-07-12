Rosalie Bay Resort celebrates its debut appearance on the highly prestigious World’s Best list by Travel + Leisure magazine.

In the Travel + Leisure 2017 World’s Best Awards readers’ survey, the eco-wellness Dominica resort is ranked No. 13 in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas. It is the only resort on the Nature Island to secure a spot on the renowned list.

With signature West Indies gingerbread-style accommodations, island-fresh dining, a farm-to-spa-table spa, sea turtle conservation program and authentic excursions, Rosalie Bay scored high marks with the magazine’s affluent readers and had an overall score of 93.73.

“It is a great honor for our secluded resort in emerging Dominica to join this distinguished list of amazing Caribbean properties and to know that we are feeding the travel passions of our cherished guests who visit from around the world,” says Beverly Deikel, founder and owner of Rosalie Bay Resort, Dominica. “It’s a pleasure for Rosalie Bay to represent the Nature Island and I’m grateful to our staff for their dedication.”

“Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best Awards provide a picture of what the world’s most discerning travelers are finding most satisfying in travel right now. What’s clear to me this year is how much they are drawn to experiences that aren’t just enjoyable but provide something richer—cultural immersion, mental and physical wellbeing, a true sense of adventure,” said Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Nathan Lump. “It’s not easy to satisfy this group, but the destinations, hotels, and companies that are doing it know that today’s traveler cares about a lot more than creature comforts.”

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are based on the annual Travel + Leisure World’s Best survey, where 300,000 readers shared their opinion of their favorite travel providers and experiences. In the 22nd annual survey, readers rated hotels based on room and facilities, location, service, restaurants and food, and value.