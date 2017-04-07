A hurricane-resistant roof has been manufactured by UK steel construction company REIDsteel for the renovation of Dominica’s Lady of Fair Haven Cathedral in Roseau.

The Roman Catholic Community, under the leadership of Gabriel Malzaire, Bishop of Roseau, is spearheading the scheme to restore the iconic building for worshippers and the community.

REIDsteel carried out the structural design, drawing work and fabrication of the roof’s 60 tonne steel frame, purlins and ceiling supports – all at its site in Christchurch, Dorset (England).

It then arranged for shipment to Roseau, the capital of Dominica.

Family-owned REIDsteel has the capability to design, manufacture, ship and erect entire steel buildings including their cladding and or glazing requirements anywhere in the world.

This includes disaster resilient buildings designed to withstand hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and tsunamis.

Project engineer Richard Hanson said: “The placement of the steelwork for the new roof was a landmark moment in the long-running renovation of the cathedral. It was an unusual project as our structure is fixed on top of the reconstructed reinforced concrete columns and arches of the original Cathedral. The accurate survey work provided by the Diocesan Engineer, Mr Bernard Lauwyck, helped us overcome the tolerance differences between a steel frame and a traditional masonry/concrete construction. Because of its complexity, we manufactured all of the steelwork in Dorset. The new roof will be hurricane resilient and will help the community reclaim their much-cherished cathedral. It is pleasing to see how structural steel exported from Dorset can make a difference to people more than 4,000 miles away in the Caribbean.”

The new roof frame includes 44 tonnes of galvanised structural steel and 15 tonnes of steel purlins and ceiling supports.

Roof covering work started earlier this year and the entire renovation project – expected to cost about $12.4m East Caribbean Dollars in total – is due for completion in 2018 after 15 years of preparation, fundraising and work.

Kings Worldwide Ltd, Caribbean Distributor for REIDsteel, purchased and supplied the project.

REIDsteel has worked on a total of 17 buildings in Dominica in recent years, including three churches, a supermarket and several commercial properties.

Recent churches elsewhere have included an auditorium for Church Team Ministries International in Mauritius, St John’s Pentecostal Church in Antigua and Tabora Cathedral in Tanzania.