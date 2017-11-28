Roseau Market to re-open December 1Dominica News Online - Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 at 11:27 AM
The Roseau Market Authority has announced that the Roseau Market, which has been closed since the passage of Hurricane Maria due to damage sustained, will be reopening on December 1, 2017.
At the same time, the Authority is warning that the sale of marketable items on the streets of Roseau, which has increased since Maria, is against the law since no license has been issued for such transactions.
“The Roseau Market Authority has not granted license to any Vendors to vend on the streets of Roseau since vending of agricultural produce on the streets is in violation of the laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Authority said since Maria vending of marketable items in Roseau had increased.
“Post Hurricane Maria, there has been an escalation of vending of marketable commodities on the streets in the city,” the Authority said on Tuesday in a release. “This type of activity is in direct violation of the Roseau Market Act.”
Chapter 20.08 part [111] section 9, sub-section 1, 2 and 3 of that Act states: “Subject to any Regulation or Bye-laws made under this Act, or any license issued thereunder after the market is opened for public use, no person shall sell any marketable commodity in any place in or one mile beyond the limits of the city of Roseau other than in the market, or in palour or shops.”
Anyone who disobeys this law “is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $75 and in default of payment thereof to imprisonment for fourteen days and to a further fine of $15 for every occasion on which such sales take place.”
Even those who purchase commodities face a fine of $30 or in default of payment, a prison sentence of seven days.
The Market Authority said the Roseau Market has been cleaned and is ready for business.
“The Market Authority and other stakeholders have since conducted the cleaning and sanitization of the entire Market compound to get the Market ready for the return of Market Vendors,” the statement said. “The Roseau Market will be opened to Vendors and the public on Friday, December 1, 2017. The Roseau Market Authority looks forward to the kind co-operation of all Vendors and the public as we seek to return all Vendors to the Roseau Market.”
9 Comments
It would have been nice if, in this officious announcement, the Market Authority had found space to thank the street vendors for keeping us supplied with fresh vegetables in the wake of Maria. I for one have the vendors pleasant and their produce fairly priced.
I realise that in admitting making purchases I leave myself open to a $30 fine or 7 days in prison!
I wish the government could apply the same zeal to pavement parking.
getting the vendors off the streets and the side walk thats good.
What market ?
Maria has handed the authorities the ideal opportunity to now create a market .All
the vendors, on their return, should now have their products displayed on some form of table stand ,off the ground ,as a health and safety measure , easier access to buyers as well as better presentation by vendors who would not have to be sitting on the ground and looking up to people wanting to purchase . Stand up just like the buyers and don’t let them look down on you ,and you up to them , its a very valuable service that you vendors are providing .Look the part .
I cannot remember the last country i visited , other than Dominica , where food is being displayed on the ground for consumers to purchase ,
Opportunity to improve on that . Get the vendors to build their own stands if need be .
Roseau looks like a dump, even more so now than before Maria. It’s my country but I’m no proud of its capital city. It is a messy tip. Seventeen years of labour rule has not improved it. Shame on Skerrit.
bro have u ever been at the market, there is no one selling food from the ground. smh
When was that law enacted? Those fines look like they belong in 1930.
of course old outdated laws they have that are a waste of time in this 21st century
These people in authority as sick and wicked you worry about license at this point in time when people need to eat and they can’t rely on the government etc to provide sufficient ration SMH. I feel sorry for Dominica
A lot is being written in this article about the Roseau Market Act and the penalties attached to it. One humble question: has the Act been enforced only once since the passing of Maria?? Well there we go. Dominica, as most countries in the world, has numerous laws and acts but the government/police enforce hardly any of them. They will mainly enforce those, when opposition politicians and their supporters are involved on even the smallest of infringement. That’s how it is and nobody try tell me differently. What has the country come too???????