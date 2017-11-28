The Roseau Market Authority has announced that the Roseau Market, which has been closed since the passage of Hurricane Maria due to damage sustained, will be reopening on December 1, 2017.

At the same time, the Authority is warning that the sale of marketable items on the streets of Roseau, which has increased since Maria, is against the law since no license has been issued for such transactions.

“The Roseau Market Authority has not granted license to any Vendors to vend on the streets of Roseau since vending of agricultural produce on the streets is in violation of the laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Authority said since Maria vending of marketable items in Roseau had increased.

“Post Hurricane Maria, there has been an escalation of vending of marketable commodities on the streets in the city,” the Authority said on Tuesday in a release. “This type of activity is in direct violation of the Roseau Market Act.”

Chapter 20.08 part [111] section 9, sub-section 1, 2 and 3 of that Act states: “Subject to any Regulation or Bye-laws made under this Act, or any license issued thereunder after the market is opened for public use, no person shall sell any marketable commodity in any place in or one mile beyond the limits of the city of Roseau other than in the market, or in palour or shops.”

Anyone who disobeys this law “is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $75 and in default of payment thereof to imprisonment for fourteen days and to a further fine of $15 for every occasion on which such sales take place.”

Even those who purchase commodities face a fine of $30 or in default of payment, a prison sentence of seven days.

The Market Authority said the Roseau Market has been cleaned and is ready for business.

“The Market Authority and other stakeholders have since conducted the cleaning and sanitization of the entire Market compound to get the Market ready for the return of Market Vendors,” the statement said. “The Roseau Market will be opened to Vendors and the public on Friday, December 1, 2017. The Roseau Market Authority looks forward to the kind co-operation of all Vendors and the public as we seek to return all Vendors to the Roseau Market.”