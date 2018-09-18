As Dominicans remember the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria one year ago, Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau South Constituency, Joshua Francis is calling on citizens to be less divided.

He was speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) following an Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Praise and Thanksgiving ceremony on the 1st Anniversary of Hurricane Maria held at the Prevo Cinemall on Tuesday.

Francis said Dominica has made some progress since the monster hurricane but unity is needed to rebuild the country.

“Dominica has made some progress in terms of the repairing of a few buildings, some business places, private dwelling houses, some have also been repaired,” he said. “There are a significant number of Dominicans who are under tarpaulin, some are still in hurricane shelters and others have been out of work because of the structural changes.”

In that light, he added, “As the MP for the Roseau South Constituency I am calling on all my constituents, and Dominicans by extension, to be less divided, to come together, let us build a country block-by-block, brick-by-brick, respect each other’s contribution in whatever capacity it is.”

He said that Dominica is still scarred by the storm and there should be an identity of togetherness.

“We have to learn and grow as a nation, we have to develop an identity of togetherness,” he remarked.“We are too divided and we are too much into self-promotion and political party promotion as opposed to people’s promotion.”

He encouraged Dominicans to stop being “political gladiators.”

“I think that we are at a juncture where we need to remove our political gloves and stop being political gladiators and speak country first, speak love first because natural disasters have been around and they are going to be around until such time,” he said.

Francis said that although some progress has been made, the country still has a long way to go.

“We were already limping with certain challenges, the hurricane came and brought us unto our knees and we have gotten off our knees but we still have a very long way to go in the journey,” he said.

He called on Dominicans to become more God-fearing and to “turn our faces to God and not only be sayers but doers.”

“If we put our spirit in the proper place and we do the work, Dominica would be a better place,” he noted.

He stated that Dominicans are grateful to all the donors and volunteers from all different parts of the world, who did a wonderful job after Maria “but ultimately our progress hinges on we the people.”

Meantime, he indicated that the UWP will hold a meeting on the Independence Street in Roseau on Tuesday evening to reflect on where the country is as a nation since Hurricane Maria, “and where we can go if we put our minds together.”

“The meeting is a celebration of life, a reflection, and commemoration of Hurricane Maria, and a declaration of a roadmap on the way forward,” he explained.

The meeting is expected to begin from 7:30 pm.