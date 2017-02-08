Roseau violence not about UWP meeting Linton saysDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at 8:23 AM
Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has condemned what he described as “violence and vandalism” which took place in Roseau on Tuesday night following a public meeting organized by opposition parties calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
On Wednesday morning Linton said the disturbances were “not about our meeting yesterday afternoon.”
“What happened last night had absolutely nothing to do with our meeting,” he said.
Linton claimed that he and his family were threatened on Tuesday night.
“There were messages on social media saying all sorts of things to me,” he stated. “All I have ever said was we wanted a peaceful engagement and we had a peaceful engagement and all of a sudden people who never had anything to say about anything wrong in this country, they found their voice of who should do what and who should have done what else.”
Linton, who was called back to the scene after the meeting was over, said he did his best and he continues to do his best.
“Our party is focused, notwithstanding all the criticism, the blamed being heaped on us,” he noted.
He added, “Today we say the United Workers Party (UWP) condemns the acts of violence and vandalism that erupted in the streets of Roseau during the evening of February 7, 2017, causing widespread loss and damage to business enterprises and triggering fears for safety and security in a season of heightened tension in our practice of civility.”
He stated that as the events unfolded the leadership of the UWP was being blamed on the ground because of what took place earlier in the day calling for the resignation of Skerrit.
“Both events are unrelated and we condemned these baseless criticisms as forcefully as we condemn the lawlessness visited on the capital city on Tuesday night,” he noted.
He pointed out that the violence took place hours after the meeting had ended and was used to embarrass the UWP. He said those behind it owe it to a “deeply concerned nation to speak truth, to speak the whole truth and nothing but the truth because that is precisely what will set us free.”
“Hypocrisy will not cut it,” Linton noted. “Lies will not cut it. False accusations will not cut it. We urge the citizens of Dominica to be calm. We urge the leadership of the political parties, civil society and law enforcement to meet in emergency session to agree on a national plan for the restoration and maintenance of peace …”
He noted that the UWP team will be meeting in an emergency session on Wednesday morning to review what happened “and to look at where we go from here.”
“And we stand ready to partner with government, with law enforcement with civil society in order to figure out how did we get to this and how do we move on…” Linton remarked. “Because what happened last night was truly unfortunate but the UWP at this time remains concerned..”
He said attempts to put the meeting and the violence together cannot hold because the meeting ended hours “before this happened.”
34 Comments
Skerrit was not put their by using force on us Dominicans. God put him there, when God ready he will make him exit. Bro realise that we have weathered all kinds of storms. Your demonstrations and threats will accomplish NOTHING. You never learn. Our PM will not be moved. Eat that for your breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack and dinner.
Linton is now running scared? WHat a leader! Good for those stupid all you think Linton taking jail with all you. the man refuse to hug the sweaty doc who was not even at stockie is all you he will come a visit in stockie?
The opposition groups who organised the meeting have nothing to apologise for! Those who are accusing them of being responsible for the violence and vandalism should provide the evidence or shut up!
Boy, we must be well stupid to believe such rubbish. Lennox, Fontaine and Gabu got just what they have been calling for. Why are they distancing themselves from it now. One thing they need to realize is that the majority of Dominica has to be on their side for this to work.
Hope They should know the consequences of a failed coup!
A coup? You cannot be serious
well if they not related they are associated or correlated…
I am 100000000000% with you on that HONOURABLE PATRIOT Lennox Linton.This was the best meeting I ever attended in terms of conduct,behaviour of the massive crowd,the speakers etc…The MONFARED matter was addressed among the many matters affecting Dominica…It must not go away..I condemn the vandalism like you have done honourable Linton..
Last night u should be in the streets to calm them down, not now.
What is done is done.
Mr. Linton, I take cause with your refusal to accept some of the responsibility for last night’s events. Although I will agree that the actions of those who thought it necessary to cause havoc, were not the intent of the demonstration, you must agree that yesterday’s planned protest was the catalyst to last night’s vandalism. Today, both UWP’s supporters and opponents are negatively impacted by an ill advised, poorly organized demonstration. Today, some are without businesses, or jobs yo report to. The tourism industry will suffer an immediate blow, none of the cruise ships scheduled to dock in Dominica today will not make a port call, therefore the vendors, tour guides, restaurateurs will not make an honest dollar. The government will have to allocate funds to rebuilding and clean up. Dominica’s economy has been dealt another devastating blow.
which economy u speaking about
Just can’t digest nothin from this man . poor excuse oppositions leader . u need to make a general clean up in your mind body and soul
BRAVO UWP PARTY/SUPPORTERS. That’s your Leader. (Lennox) who is in denial. That’s his vision for moving Dominica forward. He knows very well that he will never be Prime Minister On the other side he has also strengthen the Dominica Labor Party and its supporters. Wake up UWP party members your party is being drag down the gutter by this LENNOX who will not take any responsibility for his words and actions who will never realize that he is a failed leader and who will never win a general election. It is time to select a new party leader. Dominica will recover from this. Skerrit will still be Prime Minister and Labor is getting stronger.
Provocation by asking people to dress in red should be CONDEMNED. ………………. ………………………….. SHE looked for trouble by coming to the meeting.and provoking people, so where the other labourites there dress in red, like ……. the ministry renting from her she have to sing for her supper.
Linton and his crew will get old, retire and die and will never see the face of power. We are praying, doing our novenas and lighting our candles. Not in our Ministry.
It would be expected that shallow thinkers and crooked planners would turn the blame to the UWP. It was a terrible decision however to send Riot Police to bait peaceful demonstration. By this act the Police and the Goverment were subliminally inviting Riot. So don’t stand there with a straight face and ignore the sinister role that Gov’t played in agitating this unrest..
The Gov’t must continue to remember that all Dominicans are entitled to equal rights to choose who to support. It is very disturbing that the DLP are free to have meetings without menacing police squads hovering (even snipers on rooftop) and whenever the UWP opposition plan an event the Police is sent out in large numbers and heavily armed..are not UWP supporters Dominicans too?
So take time to analyze the real underlying issues, like doubt, fear, dependency, kleptocracy, lies, nepotism, despair and desperation that are the real drivers behind this unrest..Get Real and STOP the hypocrisy in Dominica..
These were young (kawats) who took this opputurnity o cause chaos and problems, noting to do with the protest action.Blackmore and Justina et al where were you guys when they fire bomb GON Emanuel House, HYPOCRITES. They encourage people like Mammie to come to the meeting and provoke people that is why i not sorry for them.
Mr. Linton I take cause with you refusing to accept some responsibility for last night’s events. I agree that the resulting vandalism was not the purpose of your protest, but you must agree that the rhetoric during the demonstration was the catalyst to last night’s events. Your condemnation was due at 6:30 p.m. last night. Today supporters and opponents alike are affected. Some are suddenly without businesses, and jobs, the government must now allocate resources for clean up. The tourism industry is impacted, none of the cruise ships scheduled to dock in Dominica this morning will make a port call. The vendors and the tour guides, will not earn an honest dollar today. Dominica’s economy has been dealt another devastating blow.
Free speech as related to the crime “Incitement to Riot” and free will
So we have freedom of speech, but we also have a crime by Law or Human decency called “incitement to riot.”
If you want to commit that crime, what you need to do is get up in front of a group of people, and say some words. If the words you say make the crowd angry enough to run around assaulting other citizens and destroying property for a while (that is, if they riot), then you’ve succeeded.
Bear in mind, though, that you don’t have to actually assault anyone or destroy anyone’s property to be guilty of a crime. You just have to say things that inspire others to do those things. But you’ve still committed a crime. The idea is that the folks who rioted would never have done so if you hadn’t got them all riled up.
Remember, too, that we also arrest and prosecute rioters for destruction of property.
Linton has been calling for Dominica to be a responsible partner in global peace and security for weeks, yet he seem to have no interest for the same in his own homeland. The man repeatedly challenges the police, and refused to follow guidelines to prevent such lawless acts. Encouraging civil disobedience. Now he wants to distance himself from it. Why couldn’t your protest end at 3 p.m, peacefully. Not ready to be a leader of this country.
Yes it was about the UWP meeting. Stop trying to spin it. How can you have a meeting calling for the immediate resignation of the Government, give your supporters comfort that it is going happen. When it doesn’t happen and your supporters resort to random violence you try to take the high ground. Meanwhile ambassador in waiting Gabriel ” Snitch” Christian was busy making the rounds of Capitol Hill bad talking Dominica. Well if the USA has to depend on Gabriel Christian to inform it on what is happening in Dominica its intelligence services are in a really bad way.
With all these allegations of sale of diplomatic passports with no evidence that a sale took place. People like Copley and Rijock continue to refer to the CBS 60 minutes program as an in-depth report, when the only information came from Lennox and he provided no evidence. Allison Maduke is in London it is alleged that she paid for the diplomatic passport, why not interview her to find out if she did pay.
Don’t even go there UWP. We heard you loud and clear. A leopard cannot change its spots.
Hypocrite! What wouldn`t you say! You called for D-Day, what did you think it meant? Don`t tell me you are that naive and if such is the case then Dominica is in more trouble than I imagined. Lennox be a man and accept responsibility for what transpired lastnight in Roseau. You are soley responsible! You called for D-Day you got D-Day so don`t run and hide now behind you hypocracy!
So when all the evidence points to you and you say that it wasn’t you we are just suppose to believe you, but when all the evidence is made up by you and you accuse Roosevelt Skerrit and he says it’s not true, you asking us not to believe him. Double standards.
there is a difference between a spontaneous protest or demonstration which must adhere to different rules under the constitution and a planned march or demonstration for which you sought permission. You were given specific start and end times for your event, but you broke the law firstly when you said on the microphone and I quote: “No police or authority can tell us when we should end”. Secondly, when you fail to bring the meeting to a close and thirdly when you left the meeting while your supporters were still assembled.
So yes Mr. Linton you are responsible. I know you know the law, well I assume that you do and ignorance to the law is no excuse.
Any dumb can see the hypocrisy and double standard of the Labour party.
If only they had meant anything good, they would not have encouraged their cronies to wear red as a mark of defiance to those attending the planned meeting.
Secondly, they made no effort at discouraging their same cronies from interfering with the planned meeting. This was a set up.
My heart bleeds over Dominica.
Is Lennox kidding??? He’s given Dominica a very bad name. He has proven that he’s NOT PM material. The image of the fire and general hoodlumism was plastered all over the world. Shame on Linton!!
You want to figure out how you got to this? Your party agreed to end demonstration at 3 O’clock…that’s when you decided to come back on and talk going way past 5. Causing mayhem and showing your followers that they don’t need to obey the law. . I have never voted, but as a young lady deciding which party I should vote for, based on your actions and clear hunger for power, you will NEVER get my vote.
the meeting ended. thugs who want to be violent took advantage of the situation. who knows if these were even at the meeting. easy to blame uwp for what happened last night.
So how come DNO has this online since what and Matt is playing this at 8:45 am in the morning.? Smfh.
If the perpetrators are caught, they should be dealt with under the rule of law and I hope regardless of party affiliation they do not dare to think for one minute that they are being politically victimised.
Thank you Mr Linton,,,,you are right we need to all come together and figure a way forward. This is not the time to cast stones or point fingers,,,not when the country Needs everyone to come together… We will rise again Dominica..We will rise. Your weeping may endure for a night,,,but joy will surely come in the morning…..God bless our Island….
UWP must be very Happy! SMDH. Politicians must be held responsible for inputting these ideas into the minds of their weaker followers.
Its not your doing you said? Had it not been for this gathering and your message would this have happened?
Well said Mr Linton. Those same people who are condemning you today are those same ones who instigated violence in 1979.
Seriously Linton? Thank you.