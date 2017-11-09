Ross University relocates students from Dominica to TennesseePress release - Thursday, November 9th, 2017 at 9:54 AM
More than 1,400 students, faculty and staff from Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) plan to relocate temporarily to Knoxville, Tenn. to continue their program of study after Hurricane Maria damaged the medical school’s home country of Dominica in September.
Currently, students are completing their fall semester medical sciences curriculum on a cruise ship ported off the island of St. Kitts and plan to begin their winter semester at the new facilities.
RUSM plans to relocate to facilities owned by Lincoln Memorial University (LMU). LMU, based in Harrogate and with operations in Knoxville, will provide the necessary operational capacity and the technical capabilities to support RUSM faculty, students and staff.
“While the island of Dominica continues to rebuild, we are pleased to have forged this arrangement with an outstanding university like LMU,” said William F. Owen, MD, dean and chancellor of RUSM. “The continuity of our students’ education and their academic programming is our highest priority, and we are pleased to work with LMU to make these extraordinary facilities available.”
RUSM plans to continue to use its own medical sciences curriculum and faculty while making use of the LMU teaching and office facilities, including an anatomy lab. Efforts are underway by RUSM and Adtalem Global Education to acquire all necessary regulatory approvals and finalize other details.
“Lincoln Memorial University is proud to be able to assist Ross University School of Medicine under these extreme circumstances. As an institution with a strong commitment to combating health care shortages in Appalachia and beyond, there is a synergy in providing the students and faculty of RUSM a home away from home while they rebuild from this fall’s devastating hurricanes,” said LMU Chairman Autry O.V. “Pete” DeBusk. “Our recent purchase of the spacious west Knoxville property enables us to step up to help RUSM. Over the next year, LMU will continue to develop its plans to further expand its health offerings in Knoxville. In the meantime, we’re pleased to accommodate RUSM with an excellent facility that is well-suited in size and scale to meet the needs of a medical school curriculum.”
Lincoln Memorial University operates three extended learning sites in the greater Knoxville area including the LMU-Duncan School of Law, nursing at Physicians Regional Medical Center and business, education and nursing at the LMU Cedar Bluff Extended Learning Site.
And independence day I heard Ian Douglas saying how Possie booming and asked people that looking for a modern town that booming they should come to Portsmouth? He smoking nou or he on a special prescribed drug? Maybe is because Skerrit fooled him a forth time he talking so much cr*p
Oh me oh boy! Is this the beginning of the end? I thought Ross was supposed to reopen by mid January 2018. But to see them invest in Knoxville something is telling me that they might be on their way out of Dominica. no matter what may happen later, this move is clearly a sign of NO CONVIDENCE in the cabal, who thinks all Ross needs is electricity and roofs back up. However Ross made it clear in a very diplomatic way that they don’t believe Dominica is able to put things in place to ensure the safety of their students and an environment conducive to learning. Boy we might soon see “For Sale” signs on those Villas but don’t worry cuz Skerro will ensure government buys them for persons affected by Maria.
More bad news
For those who looted the school just imagine now being unemployed
Hmph! The writing is on the wall people!!! They not coming back…nect thing you going to hear the RUSM campus was sold for billions of dollars to some obscure company that we’ve never heard of…just wait…Irma told you all so eh.
DNO ….do they plan to return ?
Emile, why should they?
Due lack of government support in ensuring that the supporting services such as internet infrastructure is restored and assistance given to landlord to assist in repairs to ensure dat Portsmouth is ready by Jan 2018 the company had no choice.
Secondly FLOW is doing nothing in possible only Domlec u seeing that is working