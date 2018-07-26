With focus on substantial community service projects, member growth and retention, personal development, fellowship and fundraising initiatives, the Rotaract Club of Roseau has elected new leadership for the 2018-2019 year.

Piloted by the theme ‘United We R’ in the presence of Rotarians, Honorary Members, fellow Rotaractors and guests, the organization inducted the new Executive Board at its 33rd Annual Investiture and Awards Ceremony on July 14, 2018, at the Prevo Cinemall ballroom.

Charged with the responsibility of leading the organization for the second consecutive year, President Leona Jeremiah reminisced on the challenging yet successful 2017-2018 year.

“In the past year we have indeed experienced trials. We have suffered losses, not only as a club but as a nation,” She lamented while addressing the ceremony.

Jeremiah enlightened that at the start of her 2017-2018 tenure she alongside her board of Directors commenced the year “highly motivated” and “eager to serve;” However, like so many other organizations, hurricane Maria successfully rewrote many of the club plans.

On the other hand, the president acknowledged that it created an avenue for one of the greatest projects undertaken in many years.

“We were able to turn our signature annual children’s Christmas party into a grand island- wide toy and cheer distribution deemed the ‘Rota-Mas Train’.”

This modern remake to Santa clause’s sleigh rode through eleven villages and brought gifts and Christmas cheers to over 800 students.

“Amidst the trials we have faced, we are moving forward!” She affirmed.

The President stressed the power of Rotaract Club of Roseau 2018-2019 theme “United We R” calling on fellow Rotarians, Rotaractors and Interactors to work for a sustainable future and to inspire others.

Under her leadership, and with the collaboration of all members she promised to grow the clubs membership, embark on new service projects, create public awareness for the club and partner with other Service Clubs on Island.

Reiterating the words of the President, Featured speaker, Rotarian Grayson Stedman Jr. invigorated to those present to embrace diversity, as this is one of the few ways we can be united.

“Greater diversity means that we think differently have different priorities, and different approaches to tackling issues, and what we believe the solution should be,” Stedman told.

He emphasized, “We must unite with each other in our committees, within our clubs, and between our clubs to work together to achieve our common goals. Rotary, Rotaract, and Interact in Dominica should have a unified voice, purpose and mission. Additionally, we should not be averse to working with other, non-Rotary service clubs in Dominica. We can benefit from partnering with Lions, Leos, Kiwanis, and JCI.”

Supplementary to the induction of the president other members instated to the Board of Directors for the 2018-2019 Rotaract year were Vice President/ Sergeant-at-Arms Euley Baptiste, Past President Dane Hypolite, Secretary Sherilene Morancie, Treasurer Terease Morancie, Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer Ronalda Luke, Director of International Service/ Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ronda Luke, Director of Community Service Shania Scotland, Director of Club Service Curvin Joseph, Director of Professional Development Fynne Ford and Director of Finance Stephanie Pascal.

The clubs membership also grew during the investiture ceremony, when three New Rotaractors-Marie- Ange Emanuel, Alwin Watt and Deon Isles were officially pinned and welcomed into the Rotaract family.