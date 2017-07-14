The Rotaract club of Roseau, a non-profit community service organization, celebrated the commencement of its 32nd Rotaract year with the installation of the new president Ms. Leona Jeremiah and her new executive at its Investiture and Awards Ceremony.

This ceremony, hosted by Ms. Kerdisha St. Louis, was held at the Rodney’s Wellness Living Centre on July 8th, 2017 under the theme Self Discovery: Actualizing your Purpose.

President Jeremiah stated in her incoming speech that Rotaract was created to empower young persons, to truly place the beating heart of Rotary into working hands of action. She holds no doubts when it comes to the Rotaract club of Roseau in fulfilling that purpose.

She further encouraged Rotaractors to go out there, into their communities, workplaces, anywhere life’s journey takes them, and make a difference, even in the land that they walk on and the lives that they encounter.

In his end year report, outgoing President Dane Hypolite who is now the Immediate Past President (IPP), gave a recap of the events which occurred during the Rotaract year 2016-2017, which included the: Street Feeding Project, Carnival Princess Show, Pillow Stuffing and Donations to the Winston’s Ward at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Professional Networking Meet and Greet for members, caring for the adopted geriatric in Trafalgar, among others.

IPP Hypolite expressed that the relationship among the Rotary, Rotaract and Interact Clubs in Dominica have improved through various collaborations. In addition, though there were a few challenges, the club came together to overcome the challenges to make the year a successful one.

Subsequent to his speech, he presented awards to: Honorary Member Vanessa Seraphine in recognition of her devotion and commitment during her tenure as chair person for the 2017 Carnival Princess Show, Rotaractor Elisha Titre who willingly became the director after the departure of a previous director and Lizra Fabien for her commitment to excellence and going beyond the call of duty.

The featured speaker Rotarian Joanne Commodore echoed a number of motivating words in her address that amplified the theme Self-Discovery: Actualizing your Purpose. Her encouragement applied to various aspects of the Rotaractors lives. She reminded the club that they should continually work on their masterpiece as she personalized her presentation by giving insight into how she continually works on her own masterpiece. She further highlighted on the values of self-love and following dreams, in addition to having fearlessness in the pursuit of what sets their hearts on fire.

The new executive members installed were:

– President – Leona Jeremiah

– Vice President – Euley Baptiste

– Secretary – Nita Pascal

– Treasurer – Keanu Winston

– Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Sherilene Morancie

– Finance Committee Director – Naomi Ofo

– Professional Development Committee Director – Fynne Forde

– International Service Committee Director – Curvin Joseph

– Community Service Committee Director – Dane Hypolite

– Club Service Committee Director – Ishada Bardouille

– Public Relations Officers: Lizra Fabien and Mindy Jno-Baptiste

The membership grew by 12 members throughout the year and during the investiture ceremony, the Rotaract Club of Roseau welcomed three New Rotaractors, Ms. Mindy Jno-Baptiste, Mr. Oudin Samuel and Ms. Lizra Fabien.

The special awardees for the year were:

– Project of the year – Professional Committee Networking Meet & Greet

– Most Outstanding Director of the year – Professional Committee Director Nita Pascal

– Most Outstanding Rotaractor of the year – Nita Pascal

– Most Outstanding Prospective of the year – Gail Parillon

– Committee of the Year – Community Service Committee

– Heart of Service Award – Leona Jeremiah

– Rotaract Spirit Award – Leona Jeremiah

– Most Improved Rotaractor – Sherilene Morancie

– Attendance Award – Sherilene Morancie

The Investiture and Award Ceremony was attended by Rotarians, Rotaractors, Honorary Rotaractors, Carnival Princess 2017 Jewelle George and friends.