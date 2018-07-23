The Rotary Club of Dominica, held its 44th Investiture Ceremony at the Garraway Hotel recently, where outgoing President Mr. Aylmer Irish handed over the gavel and reigns of the presidency to incoming President, Mr. Cecil Shillingford.

Outgoing President Aylmer Irish highlighted the most challenging rotary year in the club’s history in which the island was hit by a catastrophic hurricane. In the true spirit of Rotary’s motto “Service above Self” Immediate Past President Aylmer received tremendous unwavering support from members to respond to the plight of fellow Dominicans.

Lobbying and the receipt of innumerable amounts of contributions from neighboring clubs in the region, international partners and supporting organizations, Rotary Club of Dominica was able to be the vehicle by which vulnerable Dominicans would be served with much needed food, water, clothing, medical supplies, shelter material, building material, tools among other items.

Rotary Club of Dominica was also able to provide a number of local organizations with support, which included the Princess Margaret Hospital, the Grotto Home for the Aged and the Operation Youth Quake. Presently, the Club is receiving donations and is actively contributing towards recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Rotary Year 2018/2019 seeks to explore the theme “Be the Inspiration”.

Incoming President Cecil Shillingford charged the club with the idea of getting their hands dirty.

“As your new President, I just want to say to us all to prepare to dirty our hands and I am willing to be the inspiration. I have a passion for community work and assisting the less fortunate and post Maria there is a lot of that which needs to be addressed,” he said.

In his current capacity as Disaster Risk Management Consultant, President Cecil has committed to starting the job with a view to increasing rotary’s ability to be better prepared for disaster and the aftermath thereof.

He believes that it is time for the Club to augment relief and early recovery efforts with Preparedness, Prevention, Mitigation, and Recovery to adverse events and Adaptation to Climate Change.” A Disaster committee has been formed, which will spearhead efforts to achieve the disaster preparedness goals of the new administration.

President Cecil is also keenly interested in the restoration of Dominica’s rainforest. His aim is that every Rotarian would plant at least one tree. There are also plans for collaborating with sister clubs in French Guyana to embark upon a massive tree-planting program in Dominica.

At the ceremony, Dr. Francis O. Severin, Orator for the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, delivered the feature address.

Dr. Severin encouraged Rotarians to note the meaningful nuance between the two phases to be An inspiration versus To be THE inspiration, as one suggests superiority, singularity and a dedicated courage and willingness to be and do what others may not readily be inclined to. He moved on to remind Rotarians that the effectiveness of the club and the extent to which one can be THE Inspiration is constrained by both individual and collective thoughts.

Accompanying the installation of a new president, a New Board of Directors for 2018-2019 was installed:

President: Cecil Shillingford

Vice President – Annie Edwards

Secretary – Darin Grell

President Elect 2019-2020 – Lima Jervier

Sergeant-at-Arms – Dr. Fr. Reginald LaFelur

Committees Chairs:

Service Projects – Grayson Stedman Jr.

Rotary Foundation – Marvlyn Birmingham

Club Membership – Roslyn Sorhaindo

Public Relations – Delbert Paris

Youth Services – Nigel Shillingford

Club Administration – Jermaine Jewel Jean-Pierre

Disaster Coordinator – Donalson Frederick

The President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Mrs. Savarin, Justice Bernie Stephenson, Rotarians, Rotaractors, Partners in Service and Friends of Rotary graced the installation ceremony.