Under the theme “Rotary Making a Difference”, the Rotary Club of Dominica bid farewell to a successful year at an Investiture Ceremony held at the Fort Young Hotel on June 30, 2017. And inaugurated its 44th President, Mr. Aylmer Irish. Along with a New Board of Directors

Outgoing President Reginald Lafleur highlighted an accomplished year in which a number of key projects undertaken by the Rotary Club of Dominica were successful.

In his end of year report, President Reginald featured the social outreach programs, which included donations to Grange Home for the Aged and the Operation Youth Quake, Independence cheer at the Grotto Home, Caroling and the Annual Christmas Breakfast at the Dominica Infirmary.

In addition, the Club conducted activities aimed at addressing diabetic health care along with the continued annual Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity; VOSH in the delivery of eye care clinics under the Health and Wellness program.

Under the Education program, the club is proud to have hosted the Annual National Literacy Quiz Competition during which the St Mary’s Academy emerged victorious.

The key projects highlighted under this program are namely the refurbishment of The Campbell Primary School Library and the Coulibistrie Primary School’s Rainbow Reading Room as well as the provision of a backup water system for the Dominica Grammar School.

Jointly provided by the Rotary clubs of Portsmouth and Roseau, the Rotary Club of Dominica is pleased to inform that all projects have been completed successfully.

The Annual Souse and Punch was a tremendous success, from which proceeds were donated to the Haiti Relief Fund.

During the investiture ceremony, the Rotary Club of Dominica welcomed one New Rotarian, Ms. Luana Laurent, bringing the total of new inductees to five (5) for Rotary Year 2016/2017.

Incoming President Aylmer Irish pledges that the Rotary Year 2017/2018 will be a successful year, despite perceived challenges. He has confidence in the new board’s ability to help Rotary make a difference, through the expanse of youth and the wealth of experience. The new President intends to undertake community based projects and activities for awakening a national consciousness on the causes and treatment of prostate cancer.

In addition, he seeks to embark on programmes and activities intended to bring hope to those in despair. Mr. Irish also wishes to promote an awareness of the need for adopting life style changes which will impact positively on the environment.

Guest speaker, His Excellency Hubert Charles, echoed a number of Rotary’s core principles throughout his address and commended the Club’s achievements both locally and globally. He reminded the Club of its duty to be proactive in its quest to make a difference, and not wait on tragedy or crisis to do so.

The Paul Harris Fellow recognition award was bestowed on two outstanding Rotarians in appreciation for their tangible and noteworthy contributions given to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International through the club.

These individuals are Rotarians Past President Gloria Tavernier and Past President Norris Prevost.

Attendees were thanked for their presence and participation in the 44th Investiture Ceremony of theRotary Club of Dominica. The Club expresses gratitude to Sponsors, well-wishers and supporters for their contributions throughout the Rotary Year and beseech continued support to the Club, as we continue to make a difference in the world.