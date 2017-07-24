Earlier this month, the Rotary Club of Portsmouth held its fifth annual investiture at Madiba Café in Lagon. Club members celebrated by the beach with light snacks and drinks.

Outgoing President Stewart Paris gave a brief speech of thanks and a summary of the clubs accomplishments for the community during the year. The gathering then heard some brief remarks from the clubs incoming president, Ezra Fabian.

A letter was read from Rotary International’s incoming District Governor Waddy Sowma outlining the goals and the theme for this coming Rotary year.

Outgoing president Stewart Paris formally handed over his office to new president Ezra Fabian giving him the Rotary seal pin as a token of his new office.

The crowd was entertained by President Ezra’s daughter Heidi who played a violin solo of the popular Adele song “Someone Like You”, after which all the incoming, and returning officers and board members received their official pins.

The inductees included returning Secretary and Vice President Sari Prosper, new treasurer Brian Hamrick, Sergeant-at-Arms and PR Chair Annick Giraud, and board members, Matilda Carty, Stewart Paris, Anne Winn, Lise van de Kamp, and Hans Schilders, (president-elect for the year 2018-19).

In good Rotary tradition the Investiture Cocktail was closed with a raffle of which the proceeds go the to club’s general funds to give financial support to various small community projects.

The event was a success and the challenge to make it another successful Rotary year is in front of the new President, his Board and Membership.

Persons interested in joining the Rotary Club of Portsmouth are invited to contact the club at RotaryPortsmouthDM@gmail.com or cell 616-3002 .