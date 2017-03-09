Runway at Douglas-Charles airport closedDominica News Online - Thursday, March 9th, 2017 at 1:48 PM
Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed that due to the inclement weather affecting the island at this time, the runway at the Douglas-Charles Airport is being intermittently closed.
This action was taken for the sake of the safety of aircraft and passengers and is affecting travelers coming into the island.
A source who chose to remain anonymous told DNO on Thursday that the “wind is too high and there is too much rain.”
The source made it clear that the airport itself is not closed, just the runway “and then when the wind drops or there is no rain and the visibility has improved, then the runway is reopened.”
The source also pointed out that most times persons say that it’s the airport that is closed, but it’s not really the airport, “it’s the runway due to the weather system.”
The source could not say when the runway will reopen.
“It’s not something we can say because we have no control over the weather,” he noted, adding that at this point because of the high winds the runway remains closed
“If the wind drops in the next 15 minutes we will reopen the runway,” the source said.
DNO was also told that one WinAir flight landed at the airport at about 9:00 am and left soon after, but no LIAT flights have landed so far.
The source explained that it’s easier for flights that are already on the ground to depart than if the flight is actually landing.
DNO has learnt that several travelers coming to Dominica are presently stranded in different parts of the Caribbean due to the situation at the airport.
A workshop by the Dominica Council of Women, in collaboration with the Barbados-based Caribbean Police Development Center, scheduled for Thursday was canceled since overseas participants could not get into the island.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
I doh even get voucher and I stuck since Tuesday lol
What’s the use of an airport if the runway is closed? If the runway is closed then the airport is also. It’s time to move from this airport. Same old same old. Straight up we need an international airport, this will continue to happen. Dominica is sun, rain and wind.
Um ok people relax. International airport or not inclement weather is inclement weather. Too much rain, too much wind..better safe than sorry. Because if flights were allowed to land and something happened, the talk would be that they should have closed the airport. That is something no man has control over. Even in the international airports in the larger countries, during winter if the wind is too strong and visibility is limited flights are grounded. We have to be reasonable sometimes man.
Better safe than sorry!
All flights should be diverted to the state palace. A lot of money went into this useless. Project, and visibility is very clear there,for landing.
I agree. Lord help Dominica
Really? That’s what you have to say? smh
The foolish Dominicans who continue to support this lazy government wasting millions of dollars at this death trap called Melville Hall should find out which other airport closes so often in the Caribbean because of rain.
The point is that, the location of the Melville Hall airport is bad. Its that simple! The airport is buried in a river valley with a towering mountain to the west that is 80% of the time covered under cloud hence hindering visibility of landing from the western end. The eastern end of the runway is usually soaked in sea water from the surges of the Atlantic Ocean!!!
I do hope that when Lennox Honychurch is documenting the history of this dump, he will find merit in this governments’ decision to waste so much money on this crap called Melville Hall airport rather than investing or at least begin the process of building the international airport.
LIAT flights never land so no surprise there then. Every other effort is made by other airlines but LIAT today have left passengers stranded in Barbados since yesterday with a voucher for US$12 only and no accommodation. BRING ON THE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT!
D airport close so stop ur bull stupes. Talking bout runway, the runway more the airport than the building.
So why are you talking like this people all over is reading this you need to stop. That not nice.
So what is the difference? The point is that planes cannot land there because the runway is inadequate.