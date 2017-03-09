Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed that due to the inclement weather affecting the island at this time, the runway at the Douglas-Charles Airport is being intermittently closed.

This action was taken for the sake of the safety of aircraft and passengers and is affecting travelers coming into the island.

A source who chose to remain anonymous told DNO on Thursday that the “wind is too high and there is too much rain.”

The source made it clear that the airport itself is not closed, just the runway “and then when the wind drops or there is no rain and the visibility has improved, then the runway is reopened.”

The source also pointed out that most times persons say that it’s the airport that is closed, but it’s not really the airport, “it’s the runway due to the weather system.”

The source could not say when the runway will reopen.

“It’s not something we can say because we have no control over the weather,” he noted, adding that at this point because of the high winds the runway remains closed

“If the wind drops in the next 15 minutes we will reopen the runway,” the source said.

DNO was also told that one WinAir flight landed at the airport at about 9:00 am and left soon after, but no LIAT flights have landed so far.

The source explained that it’s easier for flights that are already on the ground to depart than if the flight is actually landing.

DNO has learnt that several travelers coming to Dominica are presently stranded in different parts of the Caribbean due to the situation at the airport.

A workshop by the Dominica Council of Women, in collaboration with the Barbados-based Caribbean Police Development Center, scheduled for Thursday was canceled since overseas participants could not get into the island.