The Botanical Gardens in Roseau will be completely rehabilitated and Rupert Sorhaindo has been named to head a committee to lead that charge.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Kwéyòl Wandévou on Monday, Minister of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac, said the restoration has already begun.

“And a committee is in place to take it to another level,” he stated. “Under this committee, chaired by Mr. Rupert Sorhaindo, the Gardens will be comprehensively rehabilitated and reestablished as the most beautiful green space in the entire OECS and the wider Caribbean.”

He said with the design of the Botanical Gardens link road being finalized, he said there will be a “significant ease” from traffic congestion in Roseau.

“The committee is developing a full plan for the gardens which will involve replanting trees, modern landscaping, designing a recreational and urban park for locals and tourists alike to enjoy,” Isaac, who is also MP for Roseau Central, stated.

He noted that having a refurbished green space will help influence the health of the nation.

“Because there is a direct correlation between having public green spaces and the likelihood that we will exercise,” he said. “A vitalized park will provide a space for Dominicans to interact with one another and to host community activities like farmer’s market, flea market and concerts and activities such as this one today.”

The Botanical Garden was established when Dominica was still a colony of Britain. The area was sold to the government in 1891 by its owner.