A vessel carrying more than 174 tons of emergency supplies has left for Dominica from Russia in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
The vessel left the port of Novorossiysk on the night of 14 December following a request of the Commonwealth of Dominica and order of the Russian Government, according to a report from the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters
The supplies include food, construction materials, mobile power stations, and tents.
By the end of the month, the Russian government will be sending another 61 tons of humanitarian aid to Dominica.
In September the island was hit by Hurricane Maria which ripped off roofs and severely damaged many buildings.
Official reports show that 31 people have died and 34 missing and presumed dead in the wake of the hurricane.
1 Comment
We are appreciating the efforts and help from Russia we hope also that the ministery of foreign Affairs of Russia will announce the visa free as they have done it with the other Caribbean country such as Saint Kitts .
Thanks to Russia