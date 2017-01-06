Hotelier and agent of Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) Sam Raphael has encouraged the public both nationally and regionally to get on board with the program and engage in discussions both publicly and privately on its aspects.

Speaking on Q95’s Matt in the Morning Program, Raphael stated that if the public is not on board, then difficulties will arise.

“If we don’t begin to get people on board, if we don’t begin to get our local population behind the program, then it may be hard to defend it in the international community,” he said.

He also said that the Dominica’s CBI Program “is transparent as far as I am concerned” but there is not a lot of public education on it.

“I think there is a difference between transparency and public education. There are certain things about the program, you cannot have a list of all the names of the people that became citizens, that goes against their privacy. But there are certain other things that people have some questions about like numbers, the money, how many people get citizenship and they are available and maybe they can be made more available to the people so that we can at least feel more comfortable to defend the program,” he stated.

There have been much speculations on the details of the program from the Dominican public.

The Citizenship by Investment Program allows foreign investors to obtain full legal citizenship and passports for an investor and their family where that investor has made a significant investment in Dominica which qualifies under the Citizenship by Investment Regulations.