Sam Raphael releases statement on alleged sale of diplomatic passports by UWPDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 at 3:00 PM
Hotelier Sam Raphael, has released information which he said shows evidence that the United Workers Party (UWP) was engaged in the alleged sale of diplomatic passports.
In a statement on Tuesday, Raphael said the information was a response to Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton’s demand for evidence from Raphael who had previously accused the UWP of being involved in selling diplomatic passports.
In the statement, Raphael revealed information of the dates and times of the receipt of funds from the alleged passport sales.
He stated that there were no MOUs involved “for such under the table transactions” but there are financial records which cannot be refuted.
Raphael said that mindful of the potential impact the information he has might have on people’s lives, he has been advised to seal it “along with a videotape deposition containing any additional details and surrender the entire unedited bundle to the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Dominica for safe keeping.”
Raphael also called on both opposition and government to work together for the development of Dominica.
Read the statement below.
Greetings my fellow Dominicans, about two weeks ago while responding to an attack by a prominent opposition surrogate, I informed the Q95 Radio audience that the opposition United Workers Party’s leader was doing damage to our country’s image with allegations of the sale of diplomatic passports while his own party’s hands were unclean because they sold diplomatic passports to six individuals to finance a previous election campaign.
The Opposition Leader publicly claimed that he had done a thorough investigation of the UWP and have found no evidence of my claim. He publicly demanded that I produced the evidence, so here it is.
During the latter part of 2004, two prominent UWP leaders asked me to introduce them to a particular colleague of mine who could further introduce them to wealthy people to fund the upcoming campaign
After intense preparation, a delegation traveled to Zurich, Switzerland and interviewed a number of foreign clients that were interested in diplomatic passports
The UWP leaders convinced the clients that with sufficient funding they could win the upcoming election and would appoint those clients to various diplomatic posts
The UWP sought to obtain US$300,000 a piece for each appointment. The negotiations produced six successful clients. Four agreeing to pay the full $300,000, one agreeing to pay $200,000 and one US$150,000.
I was asked to receive the funds on behalf of the party as I was not directly associated with the UWP and to further distribute the proceeds to four local business accounts controlled by prominent UWP business people.
The delegation returned to Dominica and the following funds were subsequently received via wire transfer:
-December 23, 2004 ..$US300,000
-January 12, 2005…US$300,000
-February 2, 2005…US$150,000
February 24, 2005 …Three payments…One for US$200,000, and two payments of $US300,000
The proceeds from these clients were subsequently delivered mostly by checks, receipts which I have in hand, to the business accounts prescribed by the party leaders.
Of course there would be no MOU for such secret under the table transactions, however, wire transfers and checks comprised prominent financial records that cannot be refuted
I will not belabour other details of this unfortunate affair, some of which were previously published in an article in the Sun Newspaper this past February. However, I am amazed that notwithstanding all of the overwhelming evidence I have presented today, which consists of a bank statement, signed by an assistant manager of the receiving bank showing the incoming wire transfers, check stubs, showing the dates and amounts that were distributed to the four local accounts owned by prominent UWP members and a first-hand witness that the Opposition Leader, whose previous career was an investigative journalist, would continue to deny and try to cover up the fact that his party sold diplomatic passports.
They did not have the opportunity to deliver on the sale but they sold diplomatic passports.
The only conclusion the rational person can reach is that the truth is a matter of convenience to the leader of our opposition.
Day after day we are bombarded with Monfared for breakfast, Monfared for lunch and Monfared for dinner and yet in the face of irrefutable evidence, the Opposition Leader continues to live in his own world.
Mr. Linton, have you ever considered the possibility that Mr. Monfared may overcome his current troubles, return to Dominica and successfully sue you for defamation? Haven’t your supporters paid enough for your persecution of people while you neglect the bread and butter issues that can improve their lives? Please stop, reflect, take heed to the good advice that I know you are getting from responsible people in your own party and begin to behave like a respectable partner in the development of Dominica.
Ladies and gentlemen, as you can imagine these financial records in my possession contain very sensitive information that could be extremely damaging to the reputation of a number of individual both locally and abroad.
Mindful of the potential adverse impact this information will have on people’s lives, my legal counsel has advised me to seal this information along with a videotape deposition containing any additional details and to surrender the entire unedited bundle to the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Dominica for safe keeping.
Therefore by the time this video is aired, the evidence will be in the possession of the Attorney General of Dominica.
Mindful, that this broadcast may reach non-Dominicans I would also like to put the following on record:
First, the opposition lost the 2005 elections, so, fortunately, none of the six persons, including one client that was subsequently convicted of financial fraud in the US in 2006 and spent 96 months in Federal Prison, were ever appointed.
Two, the events previously mentioned took place a number of years ago and three, the Caribbean has learned a difficult lesson from the negative publicity surrounding the sale of diplomatic passports and as far as I am aware, no Caribbean Government or political party is presently involved in selling diplomatic passports.
My fellow Dominicans, we are a vibrant and colorful people that will always have differences, politically and otherwise. I am an independent businessman, not aligned to any political party.
I have not been paid or induced in any way to make the statements that I am making now. My only motivation is disgust with persons who are seeking to destroy the good name of Dominica for political gain. Notwithstanding our differences we should all put country before party and find ways to complement each other in other to bring development and prosperity to our people.
We are on the road to recovery, we are on the road to development for ourselves and our children, however, this road is bumpy with steep dangerous pitfalls, so we will need to work with each other to get to the place we want to go.
Let us renew the spirits of our forebearers and together demand that our government and opposition work together like the collaborative competitors our forebearers envisioned.
A progressive and responsible government with a disciplined and responsible opposition that will keep the government’s hands on the steering wheel. We are blessed with a beautiful island with talented and concerned citizens at home and abroad that deeply care about our island. We already possess everything we need to develop our island, all we need to do is to begin to work together.
Thank you.
45 Comments
Sam…..You have dig a deeper hole for yourself.
Skerrit will not want you near him or the inner cabal as he knows you cannot be trusted even if the story is true.
Worse even if you made it up.
This guy is the biggest SLAVE in Dominica although he made his money as a businessman.
No respect for this gentleman!!!!!
Someone please give them a box of handkerchiefs each the wicked ones are all crying, All that bobohaha you guys been giving Dr Skerrit Pm all the years Dr Skerrit, didn’t cry! All the nasty names you guys called the Prime minister family, at least Mr Skerrit is not a tinpot spineless person as you lots are he is strong man and none of you haters could stand in his shoes……I am saying it as it is who do not like the truth too bad!
Sam selling his soul for 10 pieces of silver, What a shame, ,Anyways, sam ,You sound like school children
We now know why your article was released today. After reading the Pampers Prime Minister’s budget intention, we know your share will be arriving very soon Sambo. Go ahead and sing for your supper. I would do the same thing. Integrity and love of country is secondary to your own personal interest. The National Choir now has a new member who sings tenor. Sambo Raphael.
Only a few months ago they loved you Sam for providing opportunities and jobs for the people; but that was not good enough for you. You had to tell them the truth also. Now they are livid, the UWP camp is in turmoil, their “lickle” minds totally discombobulated. Lesson learnt? If God told UWP supporters the truth, they would curse Him then commit suicide.
winston warrington you don’t know what you are talking about–please keep quiet man. But you have to put your two cents in.
I truly feel sorry for Mr. Sam Raphael at this point. Any man that sells his trust and loyalty to the highest bidder can never be trusted by anyone. Sam, who was once one of the biggest critic of Roosevelt Skerrit and the DLP is now their closest friend and defender for the reward of passport money. This is utterly shameful and a testament to Mr. Raphael’s despicable greed and untrustworthy character. Sam’s attempt to justify and excuse the appointment of six individuals who were SECRETLY appointed Diplomats of Dominica by the current DLP Administration and subsequently arrested for serious crimes ranging from financial fraud to money laundering and sanctions evasions by “stating” that opposition SOLD Diplomatic Passports 12 years ago is both misleading and pathetic. How can anyone compare the real life in-your-face appointment of “diplomats” that have brought shame, scrutiny and investigations to a PROMISE that was never fulfilled? Sam, you’ve done yourself more harm!
Surely Mr. Sam is liable for income tax on these monies received ?????
wait did he say Montfared for breakfast, lunch and dinner and montfared may overcome his troubles and come back and sue lennox. Mister you are a fool and u have no credibility there. Dominica is not the one that have Montfared in his troubles, that is international. Awa man you sound like the biggest idiot of all, best u shut up…
Sam Raphael’s statement lends further support for the call for POLITICAL PARTY FINANCE LAWS in Dominica. The late NAN Ducreay in his article in THE SUN newspaper in March 4 & 11 2002(republished in THE SUN of Monday July 10 at page 9-13) called for it .Chairman of the Former Integrity Commission of Dominica Julian Johnson in his address to the DAIC in 2009 called for it . Roosie Douglas in his inaugural address to the nation in January 2000 called for it . Norris Prevost in his contribution to the IPO Act 2003 in Parliament in April 2003 called for it. The Barbados government has passed legislation on it. What is the Parliament of Dominica waiting for? UNLESS AND UNTILL WE HAVE POLITICAL PARTY FINANCE LAWS all these fellas who are fighting each other to govern us will use these international crooks to finance their campaigns.
Mr. Raphael made mention that we get Monfared for breakfast, lunch and dinner by the Opposition, UWP, and fails to mention the difference with the actual appointment of these shady diplomats i.e., Ng Lap Seng, Francesco Corrallo, Rudolph King, Allison Madueke, etc., and his allegations of PROMISES made for Diplomatic Passports. If these promises were materialized then Sam would surely have a case to make here but, by Sam’s own admission, NOTHING came of these alleged promises. This, of course, does not excuse the UWP if offering diplomatic passports or positions in exchange for money were truly the party’s intentions at the time. Sam presents evidence of the movement of money but that by itself does not prove what the money was for. Mr. Raphael’s biggest shortcoming, however, is his failure to mention that he was, is, and/or is slated to be, one of the major beneficiaries of the sale of Dominica’s most sacred document…it’s passports. Convenient huh?
Hahahahaha…What causes Man to credit his integrity to another? This is shameful and Sam Raphael should have never come out with such information particularly because he was part and parcel of the shenanigans..
What is the use of this information if he has not condemned the practice of selling Diplomatic Passports regardless of who does it? It seems as if Sam came with this information to say that if both are doing it, then it is okay for the country..What is the point Sam, if not only to try to shame the UWP or Lennox Linton..
My brother this does not put to right the situation created by the current administration, where it is proven the damage done to Dominica’s credibility..How can Sam not comment on that at all? Sam just damaged his image and his integrity..his business will potentially suffer as a result..it’s scary how Skerrit seem to have the power to buy out even the most devoted and divine Dominicans..Others stay silent!!
Since Sam was able to remember the persons in attendance and knew how to contact them then – i am assuming it will not be to difficult for him to contact them now and get a statement from them regarding the monies they allegedly gave the opposition. Why hasn’t he? He should very easily be able to put the names of the “high ranking” opposition members who were in Zurich out in the public domain as well. He has no conscience, so to hide behind “many families will be hurt or get hurt” is LAME!!!
Those figures sound a lot like the cost that Jungle Bay was selling their investment for at time. Sam clearly stated that 3 million was received in his previous rant, how comes he is only reporting transaction evidence for approximately 1.25 million? Are the remaining funds still to come?
Its highly hypocritical of SAM to come and call for unity now, when he, according to him was involved in attempting to sell Dominica Diplomatic passports to “people of questionable character”! Where was your love for country when that happened? Where was your conscience?
Firstly, Lennox Linton was not a part of the UWP in 2004 – therefore he isn’t responsible for the alleged “Prominent Business Owners”.
Secondly, if what Sam is saying is true – how can we be sure he hasn’t used his “same method” to lead the ruling party to “Zurich” to meet with potential buyers?
Thirdly, that is very little money – peanuts for a diplomatic passport. Actually, each individual payment is less than one would purchase a regular passport from St. Kitts or Antigua – Why would anyone sell a Diplomatic passport so cheaply (i Know the benefits of a diplomatic passport)? IF someone was selling that document and found willing buyers, surely, they would be thinking of Millions!
Lennox asked for evidence and the man delivered now you all want to crucify him.
Am in love you your body
Is SAM saying that corruption is OKAY because UWP did it so why can’t Labour do it? Sam no matter who does it it is wrong. Stop defending corruption because someone else did it. This is SICKENING. UWP did it its WRONG, Labour does it it is WRONG!
Are any of the UWP supporters concerned about the information being inseminated? After all, they spend the better part of the decade accusing the DLP of corruption, which they have not proved. Here it is they are presented with solid facts all because Linton asked Sam to produce it, they crying down the messenger. What hypocrisy! We all know that Lennox is not the sharpest knife in the box but for crying out loud, be quiet if you know you are guilty. I can’t wait to hear his sad response because he will keep talking. He knows that his people will bail him out while he enjoys his money.
Correction: “Disseminated”
Look like SLAVERY has just begun in Dominica.
I hop we are wise enough to see that Sam will swing to any party for his personal gain.
Sam, I now know that you are an IDIOT, but you need to explain, step by step to the nation how a party in opposition can SELL Diplomatic passports.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW
Sam what goes around comes around, I listened to you reading the script, and listening to your reading you sounded like a grade three student, , you are being used, didn’t you listened to the former ambassador from Grand Bay?, Sam they will use you, abuse you to spew their verbal diarrhea attack on Mr Linton, after doing all their dirty work for them, yes they will pay you, however that money will torment you, for it is the root of all evil, lies, deceit etc, it won’t be l8ng before they reject you from their club, one thing for sure, they are not trusting you, time will tell sam, time will tell
So basically, nothing happened? and if anything did, you’d be liable of aiding in corruption? Didn’t need a statement to state that
UWP was wrong to give you the 6 million dollar loan.
But I would never spend a cent at jungle bay.
Sam hope you listened to Linton on Sunday night. He produced evidence in profusion. Your foolishness here seem to be almost ten people involved in a PHANTOM SALE of diplomatic passport,but all seem to have just one name, LENNOX LINTON. INCREDIBLE!!!!Were you given a job to go get at Honourable LENNOX LINTON? Who were the two prominent UWP leaders? Why were you involved is such a scheme?
Your harangue, mentioned overwhelming evidence?.What were the passport NUMBERS? When were they issued?.
It is shameful that an individual like you that people used to look up to, can afford yourself to be used to the extent that people are publicly laughing at your confounded idiocy and foolishness.
I see this entire thing as an attempt to use you as a slave to get at LINTON, but these people must be laughing at you, because your entire credibility is now in tatters.
I still FIRMLY DISMISS your gibberish and firmly believe that you are an idiot.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NO
% SKERRIT MUST GO NO You’re so right.
Don’t get waylaid!! MONFARED, MADUEKE, CORALLO, LAP SENG and others. All received diplomatic passports from Skerrit, real ones, and all were apprehended by police overseas. It is Roosevelt Skerrit that has given our country a bad name and even Sam’s attempt at diversion does not change that.
It would be much easier if he ( , had sent in his JOB APPLICATION to Skearat, for a job as a garbage truck driver.
Sing for your supper
And in the process his credibility rating is getting into tatters. I once respected him.
Sorry Sam, you do not deserve my respect ANYMORE. Cant believe that big men can reduce themselves as slaves to be used by others. You are an idiot.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
It is altogether possible that Mr. Raphaels’ assertions are correct. However, they can not be substantiated without disclosure of the names of the individuals involved in such a scheme, one of whom would be mr. Raphael himself as a facilitator.
In any case, this still does not constitute a sale but a promise only, to be fullfilled on certain conditions being met, the most substantial of which would have been an electoral win by the opposition UWP. As such it is no more than a wager. Such actions, if true are deplorable and need to be condemned.
I suspect that Mr. Raphael is held over a barrel, as the disbursement of CBI funds for his Jungle Bay project are at the mercy of our Prime MInister and I do not envy his position.
I don’t believe he was held over any barrel but like you said there could be some truth in what he says. However he should correct that to say that promises were made instead of passports were sold. I am not easily persuaded but this time, as we like to say there is no smoke without fire. I believe though that he has not named any individuals because he knows that whatever was done was not an official uwp thing and that some of the individuals involved were/are not true supporters. After if you have all this evidence there should be no difficulty it calling names. What Sam has done is to taint the entire party while trying to be protect a few individuals and this is deliberate.
So is that why the Labour party doing the same because workers did it…Corruption is corruption i don’t care what party that is there…
So Sam benefitted then under UWP and now he looking out for himself and all with the DLP he comes out with that. Well Sam I cannot wait for you not to be benefitted from DLP so we can get some of your bombshell tht you have on then.. sigh, sing for your supper eh
You are missing the point, the constant calls by the leadership of UWP for Skeritt and his government to go is based on the premise that Skeritt and his government are selling diplomatic passports to crooks, now we are learning through an eye witness that the UWP might be guilty of doing the same thing. The UWP has no moral or political authority to speak on this issue. If the Skerrit lead DLP is a criminal enterprise the UWP lead by Linton is also a criminal enterprise.
Sam you a self righteous opportunist. Your utterances above reveal that you do anything to elevate your business opportunities. What the UWP did was wrong and you were involved. What the Labour party is doing is wrong and you involved. What it tells me you are involve in political sale of passports to benefit you and your so called private business. Now you talking about some of the stuff is damaging to people at home and abroad which indicates it was illegal. If it is so damaging why would the attorney general hold that information from the public and why would you suggest the AG hide evidence? Let the public know and let the chips settle independently. You seem to believe development is by any means necessary. The only way this corrupt practice will stop is when people pay dearly. Be it labourites or UWP they must be exposed and punished. These retarded Caribbean politicians need start using thier brains.
Guess what labor party will not be in power forever. Will you jump on next train and bring evidence also? You are no different from the politicians. They play the country, you playing them. Like I said in previous post, you should develop your business independent of politics. That’s the nasty stuff that happens when the interest of the country is mixed or confused with personal interests.
Well Sam you are not to be trusted if you can do this to UWP as a week link what make you think they will
trust you in the Labour Camp Shame you have just made a fool of your self we the intelligent people of Dominica have sense in our heard . You are being used and you need to open your eyes because right now nobody will trust you.
Sam Raphael has to be a perfect Jack to believe that Manfared will get out of that trouble and return to DA to sue Linton, to sing that much for your supper Sam tells me how hungry you are. Good luck Sam, we go see
mister acting like if Linton that have Montfared in the huge legal troubles and criminal troubles that he is in now. Awa that Sam whoever he is is a sick man.. Garcon, Montfared troubles are way above you head, u need to go and testify for Montfard too.. No mister sick
No worries Sam.I would sing for my supper too.
Sing is joke! I would even write the song.
i sometimes wonder, “WHY IS BLACK MAN SO EASY TO BUY?
Because many of them are greedy, and must do the bidding of their masters.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW
Oh my boy, that is really hurtful. You know what. it is because we are people of principle and our principle is “Name your price”. The same thing happening all over in Africa itself and people fleeing to the white man’s country as refugees, risking their lives. I can not really talk about it because it makes me too upset.