Hotelier and agent of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI), Sam Raphael has said it is important to preserve and protect the program which he believes is such an important part of the economy.
He was speaking as a guest on State-owned Radio DBS ‘Talking Point’ Program on Tuesday.
According to him, the CBI Program is a unique opportunity to bring in revenue into Dominica and other Eastern Caribbean islands.
“In my mind, it is important to preserve and protect this program as much as possible, because it has replaced direct foreign investment, it has replaced so many things,” he said. “It is now the largest source of revenue coming into our economy, the largest source of discretionary income for the government.”
Raphael continued. “Could you imagine if one day we got up and we didn’t have the CBI, not just Dominica but the Eastern Caribbean, not having investment capital in the region even for development or re-development, how this would be?”
Raphael went on to say that he is not comfortable sitting back and being dependent on CBI to go forward but “quite the opposite.”
“I am saying use CBI as a tool to build a sustainable economy, which is what we are trying to do at Jungle Bay and the Kempinski and so on…,” he stated.
Raphael added that the CBI Program is a unique window that “we really need to do everything we can to preserve,” whether people see themselves as directly benefiting from it or not.
“For me, I am one of those on the frontline of this, not just for my business personally but as someone looking for economic development for Dominica and how it affects people,” he explained.
Furthermore he said the CBI Program is such an important part of the country’s economy and yet people literally don’t know about it.
“You have some detractors that are just bad minded people that will take things and twist it and deliberately create confusion,” he stressed. “If people really know how the program worked I think you would have a large majority of the people in this country fully supporting the CBI Program.”
Raphael noted that notwithstanding, these programs including Dominica’s, have challenges that pop up from time-to-time that need to be dealt with, “but it is a program that brings in a tremendous amount of resources to build the country.”
However, Raphael was not always an admirer of Dominica’s CBI program.
In 2010, he questioned where proceeds from the program were going.
“Unfortunately…the Economic Program has always been viewed as something sinister and negative. So it’s always been cloaked with secrecy. And with that people really don’t know what is happening; we do have an ongoing citizenship program. People are becoming citizens of Dominica even now. Where are the proceeds going?” he said.
He added, “There is no transparency there, and so I think it was better when it was a clear program when the proceeds were earmarked to the productive sector and if you have that on a certain level of transparency I think that would do better. But where you have the people becoming citizens and paying monies and the public has no way of knowing how many people are becoming citizens and how it is impacting, I think that’s where the problem lies.”
This guy is the biggest nuisance I have ever heard.
In 2010 he was not getting any of the proceeds so he was not happy. Now he is an agent and a recipient of CBI funds hence his support. Sam is displaying the typical characteristics of the African man why we will go nowhere. No principle by this I mean stand for what is right irrespective of the cost. Sam is more concerned about his personal benefits than that of the country. How can you state that CBI is our only hope and not acknowledge that this is a very bad place to be economically? How can you not reprimand the government for putting us in this place? We know from your previous Revelation you cannot be trusted at any time. If Dominicans want to accept that is all they are worth and cannot do better then I am sorry for my people. Sam the qualities of a human involves being able to identify the wolves amongst sheep. You my friend are good at sucking the corrupted system.
In the past have you questioned where the CBI funds were going to, and now you advocating for the preservation of the program. When you said in 2010 that the CBI program was “cloaked with secrecy,” it’s still the same as of today. I know you have to keep singing for your supper, but with your affinity towards contradictory statements, you have lost all credibility.
sir how does Barbados and St. vincent survive without CBI
Yes but what happens to the farmers and his produce, and jobs on the island…when we plant what happens….oh sorry i ment we left with no choice but, to plant more weed-ganga to survive
Sam Raphael is a CBI agent and also depends on CBI money to build his hotel. So does anyone expect him to say anything different? CBI I is spelt See Be I, which points to ‘I’ and what it brings to I and me and to hell with the rest.
Is Sam an economist?
Is Sam a financial advisor?
This government can’t convince de regular voter about de effective contribution that CBI makes in our economy. We elected people to administer programs and to answer questions.
Sam is such a disappointment!
Why de head of de CBI, Emmanuel Nanthan can’t go to podium and convince de Dominican public of de effectiveness and contribution of CBI?
Sam you think I have time to take you seriously?
Who vote for you?
Who you speaking for…… Yourself??????
Lets go UWP supporters fire on Sam for exposing ur party hahahaha. I remember when they were making noise for Sam not to pay back now they singing another story. Politics boi i tell u.
Sing Sam Sing, like a canary
“You have some detractors that are just bad minded people that will take things and twist it and deliberately create confusion, yes i sam. SAM WHO HAVE CREATED THE CONFUSION?“If people really know how the program worked I think you would have a large majority of the people in this country fully supporting the CBI Program. SAM WHOSE FAULT THAT SOME PEOPLE DON’T UNDERSTAND THE PROGRAM.
Where are the proceeds going?” he said.
“There is no transparency there, and so I think it was better when it was a clear program when the proceeds were earmarked to the productive sector. THANK YOU SAM. SO WHEN LENNOX SAY WHAT U JUST SAID HE WRONG AND SHOULD NOT SAY IT. WELL GUESS WHAT SAM DOMINICA DOESN’T BELONG TO YOU ONLY ITS OURS TOO OK AND WHEN WE SEE DISHONESTY IN IT WE WILL SPEAK OUT.
why cant sam just go to a bank and present his equity and take a loan to construct his hotel instead of making the government act like a bank…..
with all that cbi monies, i should be driving on roads smooth as silk.. but instead money hiding in panama. i would really like to know how it got there
Yes Sam; I concur. The program needs protection from opportunists like you
sam raphael has a us passport yet he selling dominica passport aint that some bull……….
uncle sam is coming for those little sams in dominica. be very affraid
DNO, you are not being objective when you end this article with a quote from Raphael that is against the CBI program. That was a quote that he made a long time ago and, as you know, he no longer harbour’s those views. With that conclusion you are creating the impression that he still believes that the CBI is suspect.
Actually this is very objective. All media houses do that. Media in the US dig up quotes of Donald Trump from way, way back, even before he ever thought of running for president. It gives reader a snapshot of people’s thoughts and how those thoughts change.
You probably don’t know much about media, so I don’t blame you.
If only you had taken the time to read my comment. I am not concerned with the quote but with its location as the final word in the article. The conclusion is a direct contradiction to the subject matter. The past quote could have been placed somewhere else in the article. There is nothing wrong with the quote because many people change their opinions, perspective, outlook, etc. The most famous (in my mind) was Malcolm X.
I very much dissent with your observation. This is what objective reporting does. I did not think he is againis the program now.
What’s is clear to me is that he was against it then and is for it now.
its amazing how grown men will can behave like the most common vagrant when money is concerned… i am calling it controlled chaos..lol
bought packaged and used
Sam can hardly be termed an independent assessor, since he is a direct beneficiary. The citizenship programme came into being under Eugenia Charles and I am not against it, provided there it is totally transparent and accountable. We do not need agents to sell this programme, the government could do this themselves direct and encourage people to invest in tangible projects or real estate and encourage residency. I can not accept that we supply Dominican citizenship and passports to individuals who are not even required to visit our country. The proceeds of this programme should be used for investment purposes only so we can build our own cashflow and finance social programmes from that.
Anyway, is Sam’s project a time -share scheme? If not can he confirm that investors get a certificate of title to the property they invest their money in?
Raphael continued. “Could you imagine if one day we got up and we didn’t have the CBI, not just Dominica but the Eastern Caribbean, not having investment capital in the region even for development or re-development, how this would be?”
Yes, I can imagine it. Dominica would be the only country crying because it is the only country dumb enough to be 100% reliant on CBI for government revenue! When for you to advise the state to engage in more meaningful and sustainable ways of generating long term income for the nation you perpetuating this nonsense theory?
CBI is not sustainable! It will always run its course! Banks de-risking, international regulations – all of those are out of the control of our little governments and thus keeps us at the mercies of larger countries where CBI is concerned!