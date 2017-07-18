Hotelier and agent of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI), Sam Raphael has said it is important to preserve and protect the program which he believes is such an important part of the economy.

He was speaking as a guest on State-owned Radio DBS ‘Talking Point’ Program on Tuesday.

According to him, the CBI Program is a unique opportunity to bring in revenue into Dominica and other Eastern Caribbean islands.

“In my mind, it is important to preserve and protect this program as much as possible, because it has replaced direct foreign investment, it has replaced so many things,” he said. “It is now the largest source of revenue coming into our economy, the largest source of discretionary income for the government.”

Raphael continued. “Could you imagine if one day we got up and we didn’t have the CBI, not just Dominica but the Eastern Caribbean, not having investment capital in the region even for development or re-development, how this would be?”

Raphael went on to say that he is not comfortable sitting back and being dependent on CBI to go forward but “quite the opposite.”

“I am saying use CBI as a tool to build a sustainable economy, which is what we are trying to do at Jungle Bay and the Kempinski and so on…,” he stated.

Raphael added that the CBI Program is a unique window that “we really need to do everything we can to preserve,” whether people see themselves as directly benefiting from it or not.

“For me, I am one of those on the frontline of this, not just for my business personally but as someone looking for economic development for Dominica and how it affects people,” he explained.

Furthermore he said the CBI Program is such an important part of the country’s economy and yet people literally don’t know about it.

“You have some detractors that are just bad minded people that will take things and twist it and deliberately create confusion,” he stressed. “If people really know how the program worked I think you would have a large majority of the people in this country fully supporting the CBI Program.”

Raphael noted that notwithstanding, these programs including Dominica’s, have challenges that pop up from time-to-time that need to be dealt with, “but it is a program that brings in a tremendous amount of resources to build the country.”

However, Raphael was not always an admirer of Dominica’s CBI program.

In 2010, he questioned where proceeds from the program were going.

“Unfortunately…the Economic Program has always been viewed as something sinister and negative. So it’s always been cloaked with secrecy. And with that people really don’t know what is happening; we do have an ongoing citizenship program. People are becoming citizens of Dominica even now. Where are the proceeds going?” he said.

He added, “There is no transparency there, and so I think it was better when it was a clear program when the proceeds were earmarked to the productive sector and if you have that on a certain level of transparency I think that would do better. But where you have the people becoming citizens and paying monies and the public has no way of knowing how many people are becoming citizens and how it is impacting, I think that’s where the problem lies.”