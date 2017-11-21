Satellite communications company UltiSat has signed an agreement with the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) to cooperate in disaster recovery efforts in the Carribbean island of Dominica in the aftermath of the Category 5 Hurricane Maria.

Under the terms of the deal, UltiSat has already deployed two VSAT terminals to contribute to the ongoing reconstruction activities taking place on the island.

A VSAT (“very small aperture terminal”) is a two-way satellite ground station with a dish antenna that is smaller than 3.8 meters.

The two deployed terminals come with a free six-month satellite connectivity service, with Ultisat providing all the logistics to set up the terminals to ensure bandwidth efficiency for internet access, data transmission and voice using fixed or mobile phones.

The VSAT terminals delivered to Dominica will also help to bridge the digital divide and provide communication access in the areas most devastated by Hurricane Maria, said UltiSat.

The company, recently acquired by SpeedCast International, is also contributing to disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico.