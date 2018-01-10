Seaborne Airline being sold because of financial strainDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 at 12:31 PM
Seaborne Airlines, which services Dominica and other countries across the region, is being sold.
A report on bvinews.com said that company is being sold to United States-based airline Silver Airways.
The online news portal said Seaborne is being sold because of financial strain caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Dominica and many other countries serviced by Seaborne were affected by the two category 5 hurricanes.
“While the company’s business has enjoyed a remarkable recovery since the 2017 hurricanes, the financial stress caused during the recovery period coupled with legacy liabilities have made it necessary to seek reorganization protection,” bvinews.com quoted Acting CEO of Seaborne Airlines, Ben Munson, as saying.
The airline’s day-to-day operations will ‘continue as normal’ and will not be disrupted by the sale and it will also maintain its ‘codeshare’ partnerships that facilitate easy connections with other partner airlines.
Seaborne made its inaugural flight to Dominica on April 1, 2013. It replaced American Eagle which had earlier announced it was pulling out of Dominica and a number of other Caribbean destinations.
Although the article does not say anything about a continuation of its service to Dominica through its new owners I fear that we will not see Siver Airways operating this route. It would be very nice to have a direct connection between Dominica and Ft. lauderdale, Siver Airways main hub. However passenger numbers may not warrant this because of the loss of Ross, All Saints but also normal tourist traffi caused by hurricane Maria. This is amplified by the airline’s decision to replace its smaller and ageing SAAB aircraft (as operated by Seabourne) with new ATR planes that require bigger payloads.