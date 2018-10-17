On the 17th October 2018, teachers and principals from each of the 73 schools in Dominica joined the Ministry of Education, UNICEF, and IsraAID for the launch of the second phase of the ‘Safe Schools Programme’.

The Ministry of Education, UNICEF and IsraAID have been working since Maria struck last year to support all the schools to become more resilient and prepared.

Since Maria, every school in Dominica has had psychosocial support training and access to pedagogical materials and supplies. In addition, schools have been assessed to create ‘safe school’ building codes and every single school now has a School Emergency Operational Plan and a School Emergency Operational Plan team ready to respond.

In the coming school year, all schools in Dominica, as well as early childhood centres and special needs schools, will be trained to spot hazards and vulnerabilities, will take part in school-wide and national emergency drills and will receive emergency kits including solar lamps, first aid items, water purification tablets, safety vests, gloves and many more essential items for preparedness.

UNICEF and IsraAID will support the Ministry of Education and the Government of Commonwealth of Dominica to guarantee every children and adolescents right to Education, even during an emergency situation.

Working together, supporting children, adolescents, communities, teachers, school principals and Ministry of Education officers, Dominica is well on the way to become a more resilient country.