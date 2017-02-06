The Waitukubuli National Trail Management Unit wishes to inform visitors, tour operators, trail guides and the general public that a section of Segment 14 from Douglas Bay to Cabrits has been temporarily re-routed due to ongoing construction at the Cabrits Resort Kempinski in Portsmouth.

Effective immediately, the route will continue onto the main road from the Douglas Bay area in Portsmouth, otherwise known as Belle Hall Beach, bypassing the previous trail alongside the beach. This route will continue straight in a southerly direction for a three-quarter mile and then proceed right onto the road which leads to Cabrits National Park near Monty’s Fish Grill & Bar. The route continues into the Cabrits National Park, ending near the Officer’s Quarters at Fort Shirley.

The Waitukubuli National Trail Management Unit thanks everyone for their understanding in this matter and apologizes for any inconveniences caused.

For further information about Dominica’s Waitukubuli National Trail, please contact the Waitukubuli National Trail Management Unit at (767) 440-6125. Visit us on our website at www.waitukubulitrail.com or on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.