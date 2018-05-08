After months of hard work and dedication, the team at Range Developments has successfully completed the clearing of Segment 12 of the Waitukubuli National Trail (WNT) which was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

The devastation was so extensive that Segment 12 – which leads from Borne to Penville – is currently the only section of the WNT trail which is clear for hiking in the Northern part of the island.

The 13.5 km long segment takes approximately 7 hours to complete and is categorized as a moderate to difficult hike. Due to the success of the clearing exercise, there are plans to use Segment 12 for one day of hiking activities during the upcoming 10th Annual Hiking Festival. The event aims to promote a greater appreciation of Dominica’s wonderful attractions, including some of its most iconic hiking trails.

Kamila Ondrackova, the CSR Area Manager of Range Developments said: “We are very pleased that Segment 12 of the Waitukubuli National Trail is finally clear and is now open for public use. I would like to personally thank all of the volunteers involved in this great effort, as well as the Custodian of the trail Peter Dick and Clive Honore who has been helping us with this entire initiative. The WNT is Dominica’s pride, and so we must all come together and get involved in clearing its other segments so that it can be fully restored to its former glory and enjoyed by all.”

The Range Developments team will continue volunteering on other segments and would like to encourage everyone in Dominica to actively join in with the clearing efforts. For further updates, please refer to Range Developments’ Facebook page and Twitter account.

Range Developments hopes to build upon their social responsibility efforts by supporting other worthwhile community projects and initiatives.

If you have any suggestions regarding opportunities that Range Developments might be interested in supporting, please contact kami la.ondrackova@rangedevelopments.com