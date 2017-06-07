A three-day seminar geared at targeting romance service providers in Dominica got underway on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

The seminar, which is being held at the Fort Young Hotel, has been organized by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).

The seminar is being facilitated by Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dreamy Weddings and Tours Nathalie John.

Speaking at the opening of the seminar, Head of Product Development at the DDA Kathleen Cuffy said: “We are all aware of the growing trend in romance development around the region and the world by extension so we want to always be part of that market and to be able to compete.”

She said DDA recognizes the importance of growing this niche.

She added that from all results Dominica is doing well to ensure that this marketing is growing.

“So we think that at the end of the day you will be better equipped to be able to market yourselves better and to market us as a romance destination,” said Cuffy.

Therefore, Cuffy urged the residents to take the three-day training seriously.

“So I want to urge you to take this thing seriously its three days and I think that it is all timely for you as well as the industry so let’s make the best out of it,” she noted.

Meantime John said: “So it is really a good industry to be in and I think a few years ago Forbes had looked at destination weddings and weddings on a whole in the US and it was ranked the fourth largest industry.”

John stated that in preparing for a wedding one must consider several which leads up to the actual day.

“It’s not just the actual day of getting married but the things that we actually buy the dresses, the rings, the makeup, the hair, the cakes, the video, the photography, the transportation,” she said.

She added that destination weddings are becoming a bit more elaborate each and the year and the trends are definitely getting higher.

John said with the rise of social media it has changed the conduct of business.

“What is social media all about what are the certain aspects is social media and which one is actually good for your business there is quite a few and every couple of years you either finding new updates or you actually having new platforms being created,” she remarked.