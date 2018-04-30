It’s back!

Sex Week 2018 kicks into high gear on Monday, April 30, 2018.

Hosted by local human rights organization Caribbean HIV/AIDS Partnership Dominica (CHAP-Dominica), Sex Week will provide an accurate and comprehensive sex education by beginning and continuing conversations regarding sex, consent, sexual assault, relationships, sexuality gender and Gender-based Violence.

Sex week 2018 is being held under the theme ‘Safer Sex Week’.

“We aim to empower individuals through sex, body and health positivity,” said Arlene Gregoire, chair of CHAP-Dominica.

Gregoire said the week, provides sexual education while also encouraging Dominicans to make the best decisions for themselves.

“While HFLE is a standard class in schools, sex education is not a requirement,” Gregoire said. “Many Dominicans live with misinformation or lack of knowledge about sex. We aim to not only provide accurate, comprehensive sex education but also to push the conversations on sex towards empowerment, pleasure and body positivity.”

Sex Week 2018 kicks off with a sexual health workshop dubbed “Safer Sex Workshop”, with a targeted group of participants, in Portsmouth.

Sex Week 2018 will go through to Saturday and will include radio panel discussions, the All Corner Sex Fair and poetry slam throughout the week.

One of the main events during Sex Week is ‘Link’D,’ a two-day Gender-Based Violence Referral Pathway training, spearheaded by the Bureau of Gender Affairs.

Sex Week would not have been possible without the collaboration of trusted partners: The National Youth Council, The Bureau of Gender Affairs, National HIV/AIDS Response Program, Dominica Planned Parenthood, Jolly’s Pharmacy and Lévé Domnik.