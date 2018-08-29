Sheldon Casimir and Norris Francois (Jr) are the winners of the 2018 Dominica Film Challenge.

Their short film was entitled, “Dominica, A Different Adventure.”

The announcement was made by CEO and Director of Tourism, Colin Piper at a press conference held at the Prevost Cinemall on Wednesday.

Casimir said he was elated the duo has won the price.

“We are elated that we won and were confident that we would have won because of the type of work that we do,” he told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview.

According to him, the team is trying to position themselves as the premier audiovisual company on the island and also to try to compete with other providers within the region and internationally.

“Although there were other participants locally, we really weren’t looking at competing against them but trying to compete with ourselves and push ourselves above that level that we feel that we were at to try to produce something that we thought that we never did before,” he stated.

Craig Harris and Ericson Joseph won the second prize with their film entitled, “Dominica- From Past to Promise.”

Derek Galon and Margaret Gajek with their film “Hiking an Island Reborn” took home the social media prize.

The other participants were Armani Augustine and Garvin Leblanc with the film, “Nature Island Rejuvenation”, Marcia Honeychurch and Arnaud Chabert with “You and Me” and Tridel Edwin and Elias Dupuis with “Waitikubuli a Love Letter.”

Piper revealed that judging ballots were sent to nine (9) individual businesses that they had identified from the onset to do the judging.

He explained that some have been involved in previous film and working with Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) locally.

“None of the DDA staff locally had a ballot and could participate in the judging,” he explained. “We utilized some of our source market reps abroad who knows what we are looking for in terms of content to promote and market the destination…”

Piper said this was a wonderful experience for Discover Dominica.

“We cherish the content that you have provided to us and with that it is our intention to go far and wide and to indicate to people that Dominica is certainly open for business,” he stated.

Meantime, Minister for Tourism and Culture Robert Tonge said “what was presented clearly shows that the vision had has worked.”

He commended the participants for a job well done.

“No one here is a loser because everything that you produced will be used in the best benefit of the country,” he said.