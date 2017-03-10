Ship sinks off PortsmouthDominica News Online - Friday, March 10th, 2017 at 5:29 PM
A ship has sunk in waters off the town of Portsmouth.
The reason the ship sunk is unknown.
Dramatic footage obtained by DNO showed the ship listing badly to one side before it slipped beneath the waves.
It is unknown at this point where the ship is from and what was its purpose in Dominica.
It is also unknown whether there were injuries in the incidents.
Photos below, taken from video footage of the incident, show the sequence of events as the ship sunk.
6 Comments
I do hope there was no fatalities.
Are there survivors, or has any person gone down with the ship?
Pm dat do dat nah. Ask blessing who do it and he will dine a way to blame God child and even God himself. Lol. Vut on a more serious note its sad people just loosing her hard work.
I hope that whoever was aboard is ok
Will be a good home now for de paros
Was there any fuel spill? In the long run after all is settled may be a big diving attraction and artificial reef.