A ship has sunk in waters off the town of Portsmouth.

The reason the ship sunk is unknown.

Dramatic footage obtained by DNO showed the ship listing badly to one side before it slipped beneath the waves.

It is unknown at this point where the ship is from and what was its purpose in Dominica.

It is also unknown whether there were injuries in the incidents.

Photos below, taken from video footage of the incident, show the sequence of events as the ship sunk.