Residents of Castle Comfort, Giraudel and Eggleston can expect to see significant improvement on the roads as work is ongoing in those areas.

This was according to Caretaker of the Roseau South Constituency, Senator Jahisiah Benoit said Kairi FM.

The work is part of lot 1 of the major road improvement project and is in the tune of $3.1 million.

“This contract was awarded to a very experienced contractor, Mr. Gilbert Guye and this lot will include the construction of a major retaining wall, it will be five meters high and 30 meters in length,” he said.

Benoit said besides this major retaining wall, the project will also include the construction of over 1,200 meters of ‘rigid pavement.’

“So that is 1,200 meters of the road will be resurfaced and this will be done using reinforced concrete, of course, the road will be at least 18 feet wide average, five meters thick and reinforced with BRC Wire mesh,” he explained

In addition to the road surface, he stated that there will be an improvement of drainage all along the road network.

“The types of drain we will be using will be a mix of box drains and triangular drains where appropriate,” Benoit noted.