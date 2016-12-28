In keeping with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s recent promise, the head of families affected by the massive fire which occurred in Silver Lake, on Monday night, have each received $1,000 from the Government.

Although there were no reported injuries or deaths, the blaze claimed two eight-room apartment buildings, which were occupied by sixteen families.

At a presentation ceremony at Bath Estate, on Wednesday, Minister for Social Services, Catherine Daniel, urged the displaced residents to adjust, and make the best of the situation.

“You must adjust. You cannot have things the way you had it when you were up at your place. No matter how small your place was, I know it was your home,” she said. “You have to make the best of what you have.”

Daniel pledged the government’s continued support to the victims, until they are fully resettled.

“We are going to be with you all until we give you that level of comfort that you so desire,” she stated. “We can’t give you all everything that you have lost, because you have memories within those things. But… we will do everything possible to make you all happy.”

Additionally, Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture, and Constituency Empowerment, Justina Charles, advised that the people protect the vulnerable among them, and look out for each other.

“I also want to ask all of you, while you are not in your home environment, to be very careful—more so to the vulnerable among us… I want us to make sure that we look out for them, for their protection and their well-being…” Charles commented. “All of us must look out for one another.”

Meantime, Minister for Housing, Reginald Austrie, reiterated the Prime Minister’s vow that Government will move swiftly to resettle those displaced by the fire.

“We’re going to review the designs, look at the designs, and to set a definite date when we can start construction. But I can tell you it’s going to be quick, it’s going to be swift,” he assured.

Austrie claimed that although the Government has done its part in making funds available for the construction of the apartments, administrative challenges hindered the process.

On Tuesday, The Prime Minister said that six apartments are under construction, and instructions were given to resume as early as Wednesday morning.