Silver Lake fire victims to be resettledDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 8:35 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that Government will move swiftly, ensuring that there is work day and night to resettle those displaced by the fire in Silver Lake which occurred Monday night.
During a visit to the site on Tuesday, he said six apartments are under construction and instructions were given to resume as early as Wednesday morning.
“A second set of apartments, a contract will be issued tomorrow (Wednesday) to a contractor to commence where the fire occurred where this long house was – another set of apartments will be constructed and we are hoping the contractor can be mobilized as early as Thursday this week to commence construction,” he said. “We have been able to send heavy equipment on site …. it is currently on site doing some clearing so that we can minimize hazards that are present there in the first instance. Secondly, to prepare for the construction of the second set, third set of apartments in Silver Lake.”
The Prime Minister said that 20 families were affected by the blaze and clothing, food stuff, all necessary supplies and $1,000 will be provided to the victims.
“Following this $1,000, the families will be provided weekly or fortnightly or monthly, and that will be determined, an income support allowance similar to what we provided the residents of Petite Savanne following T.S. Erika but the whole idea with the apartments is to have them constructed in record time so that we can minimize the dislocation of those families and resettle them with great speed,” Skerrit said.
Skerrit made it clear that the contractors should work night and day to make sure the appartments are built for the fire victims.
“We have to work…when it comes to 4 o’clock we have to continue working so that construction can be hastened and we can have some resettlement,” he said.
10 Comments
Fire took place on Monday night at 9:50 PM and Skerrit already working on giving contract for work to commence in that same fire area by Thursday, tomorrow? Folks, I am from V/ Case myself, a fellow Laborite and attended elementary and high school together with Mr. Skerrit. But I must admit that he has me baffled because in the village of Thibaud which is part of his constituency, the late premiere E.O Leblanc, who he described as his mentor, built a school in Thibaud in 1972, which Skerrit demolished within his first term as PM and promised to build a better school. But the amazing thing is, though the school was built on rock and stood up to David and all of storms and yet, a week before Christmas Skerrit had six NEP workers digging 6 ft deep holes to test (political gimmick) the same ground that housed the previous school, and now two days after a massive fire he ready to issue contract?
I thought Dominica had a HOUSING REVOLUTION…If it did, I wonder who benefitted from it! ..Is it the same GREEDY,WICKED AND EVIL ONES?
Thumps up to you PM.
“Following this $1,000, the families will be provided weekly or fortnightly or monthly, and that will be determined.
So what’s the point in trying have a gainful emplyment!!!!
OMG, what is happening to Dominica? Is PM Roosevelt Skerrit master and Lord over all things in Dominica and no law or Constitution really cannot stop him from doing what he wants? According to the laws of Dominica, if a person dies suddenly, no burial can take place unless there is an investigation and medical report, to ensure cause of death. In this case a massive fire that destroyed five homes on Monday night a holiday, and by Tuesday, backhoe has already sent to clear the area? Furthermore PM is already trying to mobilize contractor to commence work by Thursday , in that same fire place? Where does planning division come in? Should I conclude that the PM had already secured planning approval before the fire! Just asking g because I just can’t figure it out
Good Job Prime Minister…
Let me see who have bad to say now…
Do bad they talk, do good they still talk…. But dont stop doing…
Just doe forget the roads for farmers please… i tired hear my grandmother cry about getting to her farm…
In allu face. When allu finish say the PM bad. I saw Linton standing there like what shall I do. His people yet he cannot offer a damn or do nothing for them.
i applaud the pm. help those who needs help!
A heavy equipment is doing some clearing?????? So the police has already determined the cause of the fire???I wonder what the police has to say on that!!!DOMINICA IS INDEED A STRANGE PLACE!!!!