Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that Government will move swiftly, ensuring that there is work day and night to resettle those displaced by the fire in Silver Lake which occurred Monday night.

During a visit to the site on Tuesday, he said six apartments are under construction and instructions were given to resume as early as Wednesday morning.

“A second set of apartments, a contract will be issued tomorrow (Wednesday) to a contractor to commence where the fire occurred where this long house was – another set of apartments will be constructed and we are hoping the contractor can be mobilized as early as Thursday this week to commence construction,” he said. “We have been able to send heavy equipment on site …. it is currently on site doing some clearing so that we can minimize hazards that are present there in the first instance. Secondly, to prepare for the construction of the second set, third set of apartments in Silver Lake.”

The Prime Minister said that 20 families were affected by the blaze and clothing, food stuff, all necessary supplies and $1,000 will be provided to the victims.

“Following this $1,000, the families will be provided weekly or fortnightly or monthly, and that will be determined, an income support allowance similar to what we provided the residents of Petite Savanne following T.S. Erika but the whole idea with the apartments is to have them constructed in record time so that we can minimize the dislocation of those families and resettle them with great speed,” Skerrit said.

Skerrit made it clear that the contractors should work night and day to make sure the appartments are built for the fire victims.

“We have to work…when it comes to 4 o’clock we have to continue working so that construction can be hastened and we can have some resettlement,” he said.