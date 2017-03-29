Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Caretaker for the Salisbury Constituency, Nicholls Esprit said that government has put in place a “comprehensive” housing programme to assist single parents in that constituency.

He was speaking at a Citizenship By Investment (CBI) awareness related town hall meeting held in Morne Rachette on Monday.

“The Prime Minister and myself have discussed that we will do a comprehensive housing programme in this constituency,” he said. “He has recognized like any other constituency that there are people, particularly single parents, women who are unable to on their own build a home…”

According to him, a comprehensive evaluation will be made for persons who have housing issues and leaking roofs in order to assist them.

“You may meet me and tell me that your roof is leaking and you may tell me it cost you $5000, I may go to the Minister of Housing and tell him let’s give this lady $5000 because that is what she is missing,” Esprit explained. “When you get the $5000 it might not even be half of what you will require to repair your roof. So what we will do, we will have the housing department come, evaluate what is your problem, so it will have a labour cost and a material cost and we will help you.”

Esprit stated further that because it is more comprehensive, “we will not be able to help everybody at once, so when your turn comes you will get.”

“Please have patience with us,” he noted.