Single parents in Salisbury to get housing assistanceDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 at 2:34 PM
Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Caretaker for the Salisbury Constituency, Nicholls Esprit said that government has put in place a “comprehensive” housing programme to assist single parents in that constituency.
He was speaking at a Citizenship By Investment (CBI) awareness related town hall meeting held in Morne Rachette on Monday.
“The Prime Minister and myself have discussed that we will do a comprehensive housing programme in this constituency,” he said. “He has recognized like any other constituency that there are people, particularly single parents, women who are unable to on their own build a home…”
According to him, a comprehensive evaluation will be made for persons who have housing issues and leaking roofs in order to assist them.
“You may meet me and tell me that your roof is leaking and you may tell me it cost you $5000, I may go to the Minister of Housing and tell him let’s give this lady $5000 because that is what she is missing,” Esprit explained. “When you get the $5000 it might not even be half of what you will require to repair your roof. So what we will do, we will have the housing department come, evaluate what is your problem, so it will have a labour cost and a material cost and we will help you.”
Esprit stated further that because it is more comprehensive, “we will not be able to help everybody at once, so when your turn comes you will get.”
“Please have patience with us,” he noted.
15 Comments
People take all what they give u and vote their
A?? Out of office all these guys are bent on doing
Is to keep poor people in poverty vote them out
Consider this. If a man has a 92 Nissan sunny but cannot afford gas , explain how giving him a 2017 rolls royce helps him.
Also are there any conditions with these free houses? Consider further. What if a house recipient wins the lotto tomorrow. What happens then? Things to think about.
The THREE letters of the Skerrit alphabet C,B,I…You all DLP dummies accused Linton of being a novice,but if just a few seconds on CBS 60 minutes could cause the roguish DLP to spend so much of our passport money,THEN I WANT TO BE A NOVICE TOO.Thank You honourable Linton..Iwant you to give the Salisbury people their roads,so that they can access their farms,and stay independent…HOPE THE PUBLIC SERVANTS get their fair share of the free money 5hat is going around.THEY DESERVE IT.
” The Prime Minister and myself have discussed that we will do a comprehensive housing programme in this constituency.” Has the cabinet been dissolved or have the democratic parliamentary procedures now given way to a system in which one man has wide and far-reaching powers to make all the rules? “I may go to the minister and tell him…” Will the Honourable Miinister for Housing please stand up? Will he now be taking orders from the DLP caretaker? Can he articulate whether this statement from the Caretaker is his Givernment’s new structural solution to homelessness and poverty.? Thanks.
This perpetuation of a handout society needs to stop. Yes the state should help citizens who are in need. But to be abusing the state resources on those levels is just wicked. How can you be dishing out money to people to fix their roof without them paying it back or at-least some of it back?
This government, in its quest to remain in power, is draining the country’s inhabitant’s independence and limited resources. When people have homes, they get jobs and work to maintain them – they may take a loan to repay them, but they work. Create employment to alleviate people from those problems.
Shanks self doh have shame saying people just meet him and ask for money to fix their roof? Don’t these politicians feel embarrassed by the desperation they have placed some Dominicans in?
You may tell me that got pregnant and tell me that you can not afford to look after the child on your own. Don’t worry. I will approach the P.M. and tell him you need assistance and he may help you and get you a house and money to live…but in return you must pledge your vote! What kind of message is that? Go and make children to swell the army of labour voters? This country is sick.
The sexy leader, the supreme immortal being, the right hand of God, his majesty Roosevelt skeritt and lord Esprit actually think that under this blazing hot sun that they could buy the village of Salisbury too? Do they think that this cheap shot will make them forget the tear gas? Salisbury people are renowned for their hard work, They are still blue blue vex about the way you’ve treated them over the years. You denied them farm roads so that they could work to build their own houses but here you are offering them ki pools; training the public be lazy and dependent on them those wicked sons of ancient Pharos. Unlike the stupid st. Joe people who sit back and wait for the government to feed them, I trust that this plan will be rejected by all in Salisbury
hmm. Elections are really on the horizon. By the end of the year watch them change gears.
“Let’s bow our eyes and close our head” No wonder
A joke that man… 17 years and only today this lazy government labor. Seeing that there are plenty struggling people in Dominica. What was wrong you all were blind and only now seeing the light. Well again the banks reject all this money so it has to be spent one way or another……no one in Dominica should be living in squalor in this day and age. Shame on Skerit and his government losers no imagination no foresight. Just go already you all are tired and useless. Where is the social services department to handle theses issues. No one should be homeless by choice in Dominica not in 2017. Millions for a bi election. Millions for a bridge. Millions over there millions there and people are living without water light and toilet in Dominica. I just want to vomit…
We have every bit of patience because we know Spags cyah do nothing for us.
Glad to see Esprit at the forefront of this project. Usually when a candidate loses, they abandon the people quickly. But Esprit has been working tirelessly for the people of Salisbury regardless of the results at the polls.
With a salary three(3) times that of the winning candidate I would too.
This Labour Party government is leaving no one behind. Kudos Shanks!
WHAT THE A%@ IS GOING ON IN DOMINICA??!!!!
everywhere you turn, Skerrit and his minions are trying to give people some SHORT TERM resolutions….. MAN CREATE JOBS FOR THE PEOPLE TO BE INDEPENDENT!!!
That’s a sad and humiliating culture being cultivated in Dominica… you have to kiss A@$ and become a dog, this culture is erasing the sense of pride in our people….
and that dotish talking about “You may meet me and tell me that your roof is leaking and you may tell me it cost you $5000, I may go to the Minister of Housing and tell him let’s give this lady $5000 because that is what she is missing,…”
…. YOU MAY, I MAY…. so THIS IS HOW DOMINICANS COME NOW….. GUESSING WE HAVE TO GO HUMBLY AND ON HANDS AND KNEES ASKING FOR HELP BECAUSE WE CANNOT AFFORD TO HELP OURSELVES.
by the way things are going, I don’t want to see how Dominica and Dominican in the next 2 years… wide spread POVERTY!