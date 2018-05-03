Site clearing for the construction of the much-talked-about Marigot Hospital began earlier this week, Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux has said.

The Marigot Hospital was shut down in 2016 due to mold and fungus infestation. Before that, it was shut down because of a severe termite infection.

“In fact, as we speak work has started on clearing of the site at Marigot,” Dr. Darroux said at a press conference this week. “The last time I spoke to the press, which is about one month ago, you would recall that I said a contract was about to be signed…”

He pointed out that one of the major issues which caused the shutdown in the first place was termites.

“We would have had the place treated and we would have received clearance from the pest control people, environmental health that this site is safe to rebuild,” he said.

The Government has already announced that the Government of Mexico has committed US$5-million for the construction of the hospital.

In March this year, Darroux said the government was awaiting the designs from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to construct the hospital.