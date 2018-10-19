Situation at port in Dominica unacceptable says Geest LineDominica News Online - Friday, October 19th, 2018 at 10:50 AM
Shipping company Geest Line has said that congestion at the Woodbridge Bay Port in Dominica is not acceptable and will be coming to Dominica monthly for delivery and discharge of cargo.
The company also said that it will be making fortnightly calls to the island for container repatriation only.
“This decision has been made due to service issues at the port,” the company said in a letter to shippers. “On Monday the 15th October, Geest Line was instructed to vacate the berth by DASPA (Dominica Air and Seaport Authority) although the vessel had not completed operation/discharge.”
The company said this had not only added ‘huge expense’ to Geest Line “but most importantly delayed our customers’ cargoes that will remain on board for over a month.”
“The current situation is no longer acceptable but will be reviewed once the port congestion issues are resolved,” the letter said.
7 Comments
Dominica today is like those old pit latrines of the 70’s that would run people away because of the smell. Dominica stinks badly boy and Skerrit and his opperatives running people away. But then again who cares. Skerrit is only interested in working for his Chinese boss so why would anyone expect him to ask his Chinese hospital ship to move another location for a day, to facilitate the guest line that might by the way have Americans that might want to interview some top ranking Dominicans
No surprise.The entire country is in a tailspin while an uneasy,lazy PM/doctor of nothing is fighting desperately hard to woo over unsuspecting people to vote for his failed DLP.
This time it’s not about dimples or handshakes,it’s about unreal doctorates while the country he governs is being blacklisted.
No proper port
No proper hospital
No proper airport
No proper institutions
No proper parliament
No proper police force,etc,etc,etc….A lazy PM is hopping mad how can I win the next election!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go Now
It’s been a long time in private conversations that I’ve said that this so called CEO Benoit Bardouille is incompetent. Granted he may not have been the one to give the orders for the ship to leave prematurely (order must come from somewhere though, else if someone below is giving such then MAYBE this CEO is still incompetent)….All ports in this country can be improved without having to spike millions of dollars. Funds are not manged efficiently…and also for once can we work on the attitude of workers/customer service in this country?
From bad to worse……so my clothes for fest not comming?
The Port should have allowed the ship to complete off loading the containers. The port’s decision has spoilt the Creole celebration and many families will not be receiving goods from their UK families. Surely this debacle could have been avoided by looking at the bigger picture. Families from UK are going to see their families since the hurricane and they cannot give them anything. It’s shameful.
..
Reckon they should award Skerrit another doctorate for that. This time for services to commerce and industry.
Nothing in Dominica works or is acceptable as far as service is concerned. As long as you are a supporter of Skerrit you get away with murder or n this case offering unacceptable standards to shipping companies. This lazy government has to go!