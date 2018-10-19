Shipping company Geest Line has said that congestion at the Woodbridge Bay Port in Dominica is not acceptable and will be coming to Dominica monthly for delivery and discharge of cargo.

The company also said that it will be making fortnightly calls to the island for container repatriation only.

“This decision has been made due to service issues at the port,” the company said in a letter to shippers. “On Monday the 15th October, Geest Line was instructed to vacate the berth by DASPA (Dominica Air and Seaport Authority) although the vessel had not completed operation/discharge.”

The company said this had not only added ‘huge expense’ to Geest Line “but most importantly delayed our customers’ cargoes that will remain on board for over a month.”

“The current situation is no longer acceptable but will be reviewed once the port congestion issues are resolved,” the letter said.