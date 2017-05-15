Six families from the community of Silver Lake received the keys of brand new apartments on Friday.

In December of 2016 eighteen families had to be relocated due to a massive fire which destroyed their homes.

The six apartments were handed over to Ema Charles, Shirley Toussaint, Gina Jno Lewis, Glenoka Daniel, Hubert Alexis and Michael Williams.

Caretaker of the Roseau South Constituency Senator Jahsiah Benoit said: “These apartments complex which we are now going to handover it marks another significant milestone in the development of Silver Lake which was a community that was established after the passage of Hurricane David.”

Benoit said these new apartments will enhance the quality of life of these six families.

“Persons that were living in conditions that were unacceptable will now be living in conditions that will be even far better than some families have to accept today,” he noted.

Benoit also commended the Prime Minister for ensuring that his commitment was kept to the residents of Silver Lake.

“I want to commend the Honourable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for his vision for the development of the people of Silver Lake and we see that he is keeping to his commitment,” he said.

Benoit added that work is currently ongoing on the third apartment complex where the remainder of the eighteen families will be relocated.

“Development is not a promise is a process and the Dominica Labour Party is demonstrating its commitment to that process and the people of Silver Lake and the people of Roseau South by extension,” said Benoit.

Meantime, Minister for Social Services Honourable Catherine Daniel said: “We just want to wish the recipients of these apartments very well thanks for their patience and their understanding because whatever we do it in the interest of people.”

She noted that the government has not forgotten the remainder of the families and thus ensured that they will soon be relocated.

“Is not that we have forgotten the others but there will always be a first six so we just ask the other families to be patient and your turn will be definitely coming you will be in the next apartment,” said Daniel.