Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, has revealed that 60 brand new apartments will be constructed within the city of Roseau to accommodate for persons who are in great need of housing assistance.

The plan was made public at the official handing over of keys to new apartments in Bath Estate and Elmshall on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 to persons displaced by Tropical Storm Ericka in 2015.

Skerrit said that this new housing project is geared towards combating the “housing challenge confronting our country.”

He added that these new apartments in Roseau will be available for persons who applied for an apartment in Bath Estate or Elmshall but were not approved or accepted.

“The families who applied and who did not receive an apartment, because there are but sixty apartments, that God’s willing, we will see some 60 additional apartments constructed in Roseau,” he said.

According to him, it is expected that these apartments will be completed by August 2018.

“It is a very short time from now and I can tell you, if you think these apartments (at Bath Estate and Elmshall) are aesthetically beautiful, wait till you see those in Roseau,” he said.

He advised that those who were unsuccessful in their application for an apartment to “not let your hearts be troubled” as a new opportunity is heading their way.

“The good Lord will certainly provide,” he remarked.

The apartments handed over to families in Bath Estate and Elmshall were divided into 24 apartments in Bath Estate and 36 apartments in Elmshall, bringing the total to 60 apartments.