Sixty new apartments to be built in Roseau says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Thursday, April 27th, 2017 at 9:41 AM
Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, has revealed that 60 brand new apartments will be constructed within the city of Roseau to accommodate for persons who are in great need of housing assistance.
The plan was made public at the official handing over of keys to new apartments in Bath Estate and Elmshall on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 to persons displaced by Tropical Storm Ericka in 2015.
Skerrit said that this new housing project is geared towards combating the “housing challenge confronting our country.”
He added that these new apartments in Roseau will be available for persons who applied for an apartment in Bath Estate or Elmshall but were not approved or accepted.
“The families who applied and who did not receive an apartment, because there are but sixty apartments, that God’s willing, we will see some 60 additional apartments constructed in Roseau,” he said.
According to him, it is expected that these apartments will be completed by August 2018.
“It is a very short time from now and I can tell you, if you think these apartments (at Bath Estate and Elmshall) are aesthetically beautiful, wait till you see those in Roseau,” he said.
He advised that those who were unsuccessful in their application for an apartment to “not let your hearts be troubled” as a new opportunity is heading their way.
“The good Lord will certainly provide,” he remarked.
The apartments handed over to families in Bath Estate and Elmshall were divided into 24 apartments in Bath Estate and 36 apartments in Elmshall, bringing the total to 60 apartments.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Yes Mr. PM, God indeed provides.
Why in Roseau? The area is already so small, why use the limited space to provide housing? Wouldn’t it make more sense to provide commercial space and move the residential to a different area? If you really have to provide housing in Roseau, wouldn’t it be a better investment to provide housing for rent in Roseau and so allow the government to recoup their investment? What’s the long term development plan here?
Disappointed!. Some of these people who received apartments were never affected by tropical storm Erika. Very, very sad to say this was not done fairly. Life goes on.
He advised that those who were unsuccessful in their application for an apartment to “not let your hearts be troubled” as a new opportunity is heading their way.
“The good Lord will certainly provide,” he remarked.
But wait awhile!