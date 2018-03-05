Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that Dominica will be signing an agreement with Cuba for 100 skilled workers to assist the island in its recovery efforts after the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria.

The workers will include engineers, ‘highly skilled people,’ and electricians, Skerrit said at a Mahaut Village Council roof repair program.

“We are finalizing an agreement with the government of Cuba where we will be bringing in 100 skilled men and women into Dominica to help us fix the homes and reconstruct our country,” he stated.

He noted that he is hoping the agreement will be signed on Monday.

“We are working on the transportation of these people into Dominica. So we will be having some engineers as part of the team and also highly skilled people…and also about 30 or so electricians to help with the re-wiring of homes across Dominica,” the Prime Minister remarked.

He said he hopes that the Cubans come to Dominica in March to assist with recovery projects.

“Don’t let us fool ourselves, we do not have a 100 years to put a roof over people’s heads. As a matter of fact, we don’t even have many months to do so…and I am hoping we can get our Cuban friends here in Dominica in the month of March to assist us in that very important project,” Skerrit said.

Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica in September last year. According to official figures, 31 people have been confirmed dead and 34 missing and presumed dead.