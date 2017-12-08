The St. Lucia Diabetes and Hypertension Association (SLDHA) has received a donation of insulin from Tenacia Global out of the United States. The insulin will be delivered to persons living with diabetes in Dominica.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness via the Central Procurement Unit facilitated the safe storage of this medication. During a short presentation ceremony on December 4th, Project Manager for the St. Lucia Diabetes and Hypertension Association, George Eugene stated that this project is looking to lowering cost associated with managing diabetes to allow more persons to benefit.

“The reason we are here is because Tenacia Global which is a partner organization that we have joint with well over a year ago trying to create a project that will help not only St. Lucia but all the other islands in the Caribbean. We’re going to start the project in St. Lucia but it has always been focused to bring in all the sister organizations, diabetes NGOs throughout the region. So eventually all of us will be benefiting from the project that we are trying to put together,” he said.

Business Development Manager for the St. Lucian Public Health Diabetes Project, Andrew Felix announced that Tenacia Global donated 500 vials of insulin to Dominica. He added that this is the first of many projects to come.

“The landmark project that we are currently working on is a product which is radically going to change the way non-communicable diseases is prevented and treated in St. Lucia and throughout the Caribbean. We are also working on a number of large projects throughout the Caribbean and in the UK. We’ve currently set up a ‘go fund me’ page with two of my colleagues Don Nelson and Nicolas Gillard and other celebrities are going to join that and sports starts as well. Hopefully, we’re going to get their support and we’re currently working on a glaucoma project for persons greatly affected by diabetes,” he stated.

The St. Lucian Public Health Diabetes Project aims to mirror its activities in Dominica and calls on individuals not to forget the plight of persons in the hurricane-battered island.

The presentation took place at Ministry of Health’s Conference Room on the Castries Waterfront.