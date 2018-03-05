The Saint Mary’s Academy (SMA) in collaboration with Jolly’s Pharmacy has launched its first Agro Business Cooperative.

The cooperative, which is dubbed the Saint Mary’s Academy Food Cooperative Project, will run for a period of two in the initial phase.

It is made is made up of 25 students of the Agriculture and Business classes of the school and was launched last Friday at the Prevost Cinemall.

Principal of the Saint Mary’s Academy Thomas Holmes said, “We have to sustain the programme whatever we do in the project is going to go towards the canteen and also to sustain the programme.”

Holmes said although the funds for the cooperative was donated by Jolly’s Pharmacy, the students must do their best to support themselves.

He stated that a canteen at the school was created because he realized many students were challenged especially after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

“We started the canteen because we realize that many families were challenged even the students who are present today some of them are not in their regular school uniform because of Maria because of where they live no electricity, no water,” he said.

Holmes stated that many students would come to schools without breakfast and would have nothing during the break,

“It is an expensive venture so we are hoping that the produce from this project will go towards that,” he said. “The raw produce they can have it when they are having their snack and lunch and also whatever monies we have from that will go towards sustainability.”

Meantime, Head of Public Health at Jolly’s Pharmacy Carlton Lanquedoc said that the project is intended to create a business through agriculture.

“The project has been conceptualized to create a business venture for students through agriculture creating practical farming experience sales and marketing skills, bookkeeping skills and a sense of business ownership,” said Languedoc.

He stated that the Students are expected to cultivate crops such as lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, beans, pumpkin, squash and so on.