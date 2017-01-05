Small craft warning in effect for DominicaDominica Meteorological Service - Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 at 12:31 PM
A frontal boundary located north of the region is expected to generate northerly sea-swells of 2.5 to 3.5 metres (8 to 12ft) which will affect Dominica today and into the weekend.
A Frontal Boundary is a boundary between to air masses, one cold and the other warm. They also produce areas of strong wind due to the difference in pressure between the two air masses hence agitating the seas.
As a consequence, a SMALL-CRAFT WARNING is now in effect for Dominica from 12:00 p.m. today 11th January through 6:00 p.m. Sunday 15th January, 2017.
A small-craft Warning means that seas greater than 3m (10ft) are forecast to affect the marine area.
All users of the sea are advised to exercise caution.
