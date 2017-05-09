Team Hashtag Dominica, comprising of a few patriotic Dominicans living abroad and a few others residing in Dominica, has decided to run a social media campaign to get Dominica to be a trending topic for a day.

“We want to showcase the culture, businesses, and places to visit on the Island,” the group said in a release.

The release continues, “On May 16, 2017, we will be carrying out a social media campaign in an effort to swamp social with #Dominica to get it to be a trending topic on social media for a day. The intent is to encourage everyone to use #Dominica on that day on each post and across all social media platforms. The post could be personal or business related, however, we encourage participants to post content that reflects positively on our island. We are hoping to be one of the most trending topics on social media that day.”

Hashtag Dominica decided to engage this campaign in order to promote Dominica.

“Tourism is every business and was decided that we too wanted to play a part in getting out country noticed most specifically since May is considered as Tourism Awareness month,” the group said. “We ask that all Dominicans here and abroad support this campaign on May 16, 2017.”

The campaign is being organized by Meria Alexis, Monelle Alexis, Yuri Jones, Garvin Richards and Kerry Severin.