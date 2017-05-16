A social media campaign which plans to swamp social with #Dominica to get it to be a trending topic on social media is on today.

Organizers say it was to encourage everyone to use #Dominica on each post and across all social media platforms.

“The post could be personal or business related, however, we encourage participants to post content that reflects positively on our island. We are hoping to be one of the most trending topics on social media that day,” they said.

Below is a series of photos which can be used for those without photos and who wants to participate in the campaign.