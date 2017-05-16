Social media #Dominica campaign on todayDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 at 9:22 AM
A social media campaign which plans to swamp social with #Dominica to get it to be a trending topic on social media is on today.
Organizers say it was to encourage everyone to use #Dominica on each post and across all social media platforms.
“The post could be personal or business related, however, we encourage participants to post content that reflects positively on our island. We are hoping to be one of the most trending topics on social media that day,” they said.
Below is a series of photos which can be used for those without photos and who wants to participate in the campaign.
8 Comments
ISLE OF BEAUTY, ISLE OF SPLENDOR
Isle of beauty, isle of splendour,
Isle to all so sweet and fair,
All must surely gaze in wonder
At thy gifts so rich and rare.
Rivers, valleys, hills and mountains,
All these gifts we do extol.
Healthy land, so like all fountains,
Giving cheer that warms the soul.
Dominica, God hath blest thee
With a clime benign and bright,
Pastures green and flowers of beauty
Filling all with pure delight,
And a people strong and healthy,
Full of godly reverent fear.
May we ever seek to praise Thee
For these gifts so rich and rare.
Come ye forward, sons and daughters
Of this gem beyond compare.
Strive for honour, sons and daughters,
Do the right, be firm, be fair.
Toil with hearts and hands and voices.
We must prosper! Sound the call,
In which ev’ryone rejoices,
“All for Each and Each for All”.
ISN’T THIS THE CENTRE OF PARADISE – ok if not equated to paradise then we have the hidden Eden. When I hosted the DBS Jazz program “Jazz Unlimited” I always used the tagline, “The hidden Eden of Jazz”. Dominica is the true hidden Eden of Nature.
I can’t remember if it was Mighty Rabbit or Tronada who sang this Calypso:
Isle of beauty, Isle of splendor
Why won’t you come
to this land of many waters?
Mountain with manicou,
Dasheen plant for callaloo
Why won’t you come its a Paradise.
Oh National anthem says it all. These images must be juxtaposed to the words of the anthem and PLEASE ADD ALL OUR NATIONAL SYMBOLS (Flag, Coat of Arms, Pledge, National Bird, National Flower, and all other national emblems) so they are easily recognized after this Social Media Campaign.
I have a folder of all images of Dominica and wherever I go I take time out to display them. My last expose of Dominica was in Botswana & South Africa November 2016. People are…
People are always interested in the different aspects depicted in the photos. I also have a lot of photos on the historic sites, the Kalinago Territory and the craft.
Let us applaud all those who brought this to the fore and to fruition. We cannot thank them more. This is my true Dominica: ISLE OF BEAUTY & SPLENDOR.
mi un belle place qi
When Skerrit was destroyingour image abroad all you remained silent and now all you want us to post positive things about Dominica? Well let me do like the guy that posted positive things about DOMINICA on his my Dominica Trade House page. So let me be positive here: Dominica has eleven (11) oil tankers that transported illegal oil, and we made a lot of money from oil sanction. Also, we love wanted criminals as long as they are rich like: NG LAP Seng, Allison Madueke, Aliereza Monfared and others, you need to get a Dominica diplomatic
Passport, which will allow you to travel around the world without being searched by customs, no matter what you carrying and, if you really need to hide from law officers, we will gladly accommodate you like we did to Aliereza Monfared and it is also alleged that we were going to help Allison Madueke but she got busted in Britain. So yes, we will help you and accommodate you if needs be
Isle of beauty
“however, we encourage participants to post content that reflects positively on our island.” Why are we so defensive? It’s like telling a cancer patient that has been sent home to die, to be positive and tell people he / she is in perfect health and cancer does not even exist.
The truth of the matter is, Dominica is a beautiful country, and really an island where everyone should visit. However, corrupt politicians have given the world the impression, that this beautiful island is a den of thieves and an island that abhors corruption and criminals, especially when a wanted criminal like Aliereza Monfared was allowed to hide here for six months, with the knowledge, protection and provision of our government. That’s being positive because it is factual!
Beautifully done, that’s what you call15 years of uncommon transformation , Labour is working for you , under the leadership of Dr Roosevelt skerritt . Come to dominica to enjoy nature in its truth form. You will be welcome by some of the nicest in the region . There are 71 countries including the US that issues economic citizenship programs, come invest in dominica we welcome you .